Dubai Chamber Launches New Emirati Development Program For UAE National Entrepreneurs

Dubai Startup Hub has launched Emirati Development Program to increase participation of Emirati youth in the private sector.

February 19, 2020 3 min read

Dubai Startup Hub, the entrepreneurship arm of Dubai Chamber, has launched a new Emirati Development Program that aims to increase participation of Emirati youth in the private sector– whether that involves launching their own business or join a private sector startup.

Continuing with its strategy to build the entrepreneurial landscape of the Emirate, Dubai Chamber said in a press statement that aims to draw on the program to identify new talent amongst the Emirati community and give them the tools and skills to seize a commercial opportunity.

Speaking at the launch on Sunday, His Excellency Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chamber, said: “The Emirati Development Program will play a key role in diversifying the scope of support, as it is designed to identify, develop and mentor promising UAE national talent, to equip them with practical business knowledge and entrepreneurship experience needed to stimulate their interest in the private sector.”

H.E. Al Ghurair added that the Dubai Startup Hub has been instrumental in providing guidance and clarity to entrepreneurs in their journey, and plays a vital role in encouraging entrepreneurs and supporting the ecosystem.

Since its inception, more than 3,000 startups have joined the Hub, with more than 7,000 startups benefitting from its various programs such as Market Access, Co-Founder and the Smartprenuer Competition.

The launch event also witnessed the announcement of the first initiative –the Training & Mentorship Academy, in collaboration with Dubai Technology Entrepreneurs Campus, a wholly-owned entity by Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority. The Academy will offer a one-of-its-kind four week training program with top industry trainers, covering topics such as business canvassing, product validation, go-to-market sales and pitching.

Interested applicants can find all the details regarding the application on the Dubai Startup Hub website. The Academy will select 30 participants, who will receive guidance and mentoring in honing their skills.

Meanwhile, participants also got the opportunity to hear from Emirati business leaders, about their experiences and lessons learnt along the way. The panelists included, Sebastian Stefan, Founder, LoadMe, Sameer Nath and Muhannad Al Darrai, Founders, Meekd, and Fahim Almas, Founder, Almas Robotics.

Moving forward, all future UAE national activities will come under the umbrella of the Emirati Development Program.

Supporting entrepreneurship is a key focus of Dubai Chamber’s strategy. Established by Dubai Chamber in 2016, Dubai Startup Hub is the first initiative of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region. The initiative provides members with clarity and guidance throughout their entrepreneurial journey and leverages public-private partnerships to build Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

