Six Binge-Worthy Netflix Shows To Watch During Your Downtime

We're here to spruce up your downtime with Netflix. Here are some of our favorite show recommendations, just for you.

February 19, 2020 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We’ve all been there. Watching Netflix for hours on end until we get the dreaded “Are you still watching” message that makes our lives seem so dull (#ForeverAlone). We’ve also Netflix cheated on our partners (watching episodes behind their backs, and then pretending to “see it for the first time” together with them). And we’re probably also guilty of posting a status or two on social media asking friends for Netflix shows recommendations. Well, look no further, dear reader- we’re here to spruce up your downtime with Netflix. Here are some of our favorite show recommendations, just for you:

1. GREATEST EVENTS OF WWII IN COLOR It doesn’t get truer than this. The docu-series Greatest Events Of WWII In Color sheds light on a new perspective to the historic conflict with colored footage of key events such as D-Day, the war in the Pacific, and the horrors of Hiroshima. The action-filled documentary has rare, unseen clips from Japan and Russia among other locations, all colorized with state-of-the-art techniques to bring history back to life.

2. PEAKY BLINDERS There’s a reason why this is one of Netflix’ most raved about shows. Peaky Blinders is a gangster family epic set in Birmingham, England in 1919, several months after the end of the First World War in November 1918. The story centers on the Peaky Blinders gang, and their ambitious and highly cunning boss Tommy Shelby, played by actor Cillian Murphy.

3. ATYPICAL If there’s one thing we love about Netflix, it’s the Netflix originals. According to Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, more than 90% of the platform’s subscribers watch its originals regularly. Atypical is a coming-of-age television series created by Robia Rashid for Netflix. This heartfelt comedy follows Sam, a teenager on the autism spectrum, who has decided he is ready for romance. In order to start dating -and hopefully, find love- Sam will need to be more independent, which also sends his mother on her own life-changing path. She and the rest of Sam's family, including a scrappy sister and a father seeking a better understanding of his son, must adjust to change and explore what it means to be "normal.”

4. DIRK GENTLY’S HOLISTIC DETECTIVE AGENCY Although bellhop Todd Brotzman doesn't have a lot going on in his life, the worst awaits him. It begins when he arrives at work one day and is sent up to the hotel's penthouse, where he discovers millionaire Patrick Spring has been murdered. An odd chain of events that unfolds leads to Todd becoming a person of interest in the crime and losing his job. That is when he meets Dirk Gently, a fast-talking, eccentric detective who has been hired to investigate the murder. He believes that he and Todd are destined to solve the mystery together. Once Dirk is able to convince Todd to work with him, the latter is visited by wild, dangerous characters -all associated with Dirk- who complicate his life further.

5. RESURRECTION: ERTUGUL If you’re a fan of epic historical shows, then Resurrection is a must-watch. The Turkish show is based on the history of the Muslim Oghuz Turks and takes place in the 13th century. It centers around the life of Ertuğrul, the father of Osman I, who was the founder of the Ottoman Empire. Its sequel Kuruluş: Osman stars Burak Özçivit and revolves around the life of Osman I.

6. DRACULA To sum up this show: this is Dracula with a modern twist, with interesting characters never seen –or expected– before in it. The problem is that it’s only three episodes long, but each one is almost as long as a movie! As for the plot: Jonathan Harker travels to Transylvania to meet a new client and finalize the sale of a stately house in London. What he ends with up is getting trapped in a terrifying maze-like castle of undead brides, with a vampire count whose ambition is to conquer the world. No biggie.

