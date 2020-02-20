Entrepreneur Café

Three New UAE Restaurants That Will Take Your Taste Buds On A Culinary Adventure

Yes, entrepreneurs eat out too, and with nearly 100 new restaurants and cafes opening in Dubai every month, the UAE has become a food lover's paradise.
Image credit: FIKA
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Yes, entrepreneurs eat out too, and with nearly 100 new restaurants and cafes opening in Dubai every month, the UAE has become a food lover’s paradise, with thousands of options to pick from. Not an ideal situation if you’re an indecisive person, huh? That’s why restaurant reviews and culinary guides are essential in vast cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Being foodies ourselves, we picked three new restaurants for you to try in the UAE that surely will not disappoint and take your taste buds on a much-needed food-venture.

1. FIKA Inspired by the Swedish philosophy of taking time out of the day to enjoy food, drink, and good company (literally translating into "a coffee and cake break"), FIKA pays homage to the delicate art of wellness, of being in the moment, and living each day with balance and harmony. It’s a shrine to simplicity, where diverse guests and ingredients alike converge. The latest concept by boundary-breaking Chef Izu Ani, who was opening head chef of French fine-dining restaurant, La Petite Maison, painstakingly focuses on fresh, seasonal, and responsibly sourced ingredients that provide both boundless nutritional bounties and pure pleasure. Being an avid cycler and health guru, the culinary maestro is passionate about healthy living and finding joy in every moment. Just think of it as clean indulgence– delicious dishes that nourish the body, mind, and soul.

2. FOUQUET’S Fouquet’s, one of Paris’ most iconic restaurants, makes its Middle Eastern debut at Louvre Abu Dhabi. A symbol of French hospitality, the classic Parisian brasserie has found the perfect home at the art museum on Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island. Today, with eight locations across the world, including Paris, Cannes, Toulouse, Marrakech, La Baule, Enghien-les-Bains, Courchevel, and Montreux, Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi marks a welcome ninth addition to the family. The main courses are studded with French gastronomic delights like sole meunière, cooked in lightly browned butter and zesty lemon with a hint of parsley. The lamb shoulder, served with green lentil hummus and grilled kale, is the pièce de résistance. The melt-in-the-mouth Wagyu beef, which is exquisitely plated, also steals the show. With desserts to rival the savory dishes, Fouquet's traditional millefeuille is its coup-de-grâce, though the glorious twinning of raspberry shortbread with basil and sorbet is also simply remarkable.

3. EETEN A modern restaurant-café hybrid, EETEN serves up neighborly hospitality, home-brewed coffee, and an irresistible menu, of healthy choices, and naughty comforts. Effortlessly fusing New York casual with London luxe, EETEN’s décor dishes out a slice of urban, laid-back charm. Mixing stripped-back counters and monochrome tiled walls with contemporary leather chairs and super-sleek lights, it embodies Dubai’s own brand of cool. Trailing plants brighten the grab-and-go coffee bar, while booths offer cozy nooks to relax.

