LIVE BLOG: Business Resources, Offers, And More For MENA Entrepreneurs To Get Through The Coronavirus Pandemic

March 25, 2020 9 min read

It’s safe to say that it’s been a tough couple of days for all of us in the MENA region, as we grapple with the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on our respective businesses and livelihoods. Much like any other small business out there, we at Entrepreneur Middle East have also been sorely affected by the economic slowdown caused by this situation, but even as we as an enterprise try to figure out a way to come out of this crisis, we continue to remain committed to supporting the MENA entrepreneurial ecosystem, and thus are eager to help our community of entrepreneurs, startups, and SMEs navigate a way out of this coronavirus pandemic, together with us.

As such, we have been publishing a variety of insights and inspiration for all of us working through this crisis (be notified of our latest posts by following us on Twitter and Instagram), and today, we are kickstarting this particular post where we will collate all of the resources, offers, deals, etc. being offered by various entities within our ecosystem to help businesses big and small to navigate the coronavirus pandemic. This post will be updated on an ongoing basis, and if you (or your business) has an offering that could be added to this post, please email aby@bncpublishing.net and tamara@bncpublishing.net with the subject line “ENTME – Coronavirus.” After all, we’re all in this together- and that’s the ethos we need to get out of this as well.

UAE

UAE | Six Dubai Banks announce business relief packages for customers

Six Dubai banks (Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates Islamic, Mashreq and Commercial Bank of Dubai) have joined the effort to provide relief to their customers during the coronavirus outbreak crisis. Those measures include various support packages to individual customers, small business customers, trading clients, individual customers and cardholders, customers with existing and new finance facilities, business banking customers, and many more. To learn more about any of the listed measures, please visit the nearest branch of your bank or its digital banking platform. (More details on WAM.)

UAE | Three Abu Dhabi Banks announce 17 initiatives for individuals and SMEs impacted by the coronavirus pandemic

Three Abu Dhabi banks, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development have introduced 17 initiatives to support both individuals and small and medium enterprises that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The range of measures, which include reductions on banking fees and charges and a reduction in a minimum average balance, can be seen in full through this tweet sent by the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance.

UAE | The Ambassador offers free benefits and advertising to UAE SMEs

In an attempt to help UAE businesses cope with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the Ambassador, an employee experience application, has opened its free MyBenefits platform in order to help teams save money through discounts and perks, such as 15% off on food deliveries with CareemNOW, AED 30 off home disinfection with JustMop, one free wash and fold bag with Washmen, and many more. (To setup a free MyBenefits page by visiting https://join.theambassador.ae/working-from-home. To set up a free MyCommunity advertising listing, go to https://join.theambassador.ae/mycommunity)

UAE | Virtuzone reduces fees for UAE-based entrepreneurs

Virtuzone, a company formation specialist, has reduced its fees to AED19,995 plus VAT for a trade licence and a three-year residence visa to ease the burden on entrepreneurs and businesses who have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis. For families wishing to stay in the UAE, Virtuzone offers an all-inclusive cost of only AED4,995 plus VAT for each additional dependent visa. (For more information, call 800 8923 or visit www.vz.ae.)

UAE | Zbooni offers free processing on sales up to AED5,000 to help businesses secure payments

Zbooni, a connected chat commerce app for UAE merchants, has announced that from March 26 to April 16, 2020, existing and new customers in the UAE will not pay a fee in conducting business payments or invoicing via Zbooni, on sales up to AED 5,000. Amounts above this will be charged at Zbooni’s standard 3.5% flat rate processing fee per transaction. (More information can be found at Zbooni.com.)

UAE | Sheraa offers free learning resources for startups

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) has launched a series of initiatives for its community of founders and all UAE-based entrepreneurs, including free webinars, a #SmallBizUAE Slack channel for entrepreneurs and ecosystem stakeholders across the UAE, a free access to curated resources on managing your startup through the crisis. For its portfolio startups, Sheraa will be providing dedicated office hours, introductions to potential partners and customers, as well as promotion on our social media channels.

UAE | DeliverDXB.com offers direct ordering from restaurants to support local F&B community

UAE-based restaurant blog Food Sheikh and commission-free ordering platform ChatFood have partnered up to launch DeliverDXB, a platform listing local restaurants offering direct ordering for restaurant take away and delivery during the ongoing pandemic. The platform ensures customers can order directly from restaurants, eliminating fees and contracts to delivery aggregators, and thus, giving more profit to F&B establishments. (For more information, visit www.deliverdxb.com.)

UAE | Bayzat offers its HR platform for free to help companies navigate remote working more smoothly

Abu Dhabi-headquartered Bayzat, a technology company providing HR, payroll, and insurance solutions, is offering its platform for free to companies wanting to navigate their remote working set-ups more smoothly. The platform can help companies with adjusting their processes in a more efficient way when it comes to setting up and calculating work-from-home leave policies, keeping track of number of days employees are working from home, activating out-of-office employee attendance, managing employee records seamlessly, and other such efforts. The platform comes at no cost if the companies choose to renew their health insurance through Bayzat, and even if they do not, it will remain free until the time of the renewal. You can sign up for a demo to see the platform here.

EGYPT

EGYPT | The Cairo Angels seeks solutions for “We’ve got your back” initiative with EGP100,000

Angel investment network The Cairo Angels is supporting the #احنا_في_ضهرك (“We’ve got your back”) initiative with EGP100,000, which aims at helping elderly or vulnerable people living alone complete their shopping and errands. The network is seeking to establish a secure and updated database for volunteers, whose identity can be verified through social media accounts and ID cards, with the inclusion of reviews. Hence, existing startups and/or startup founders are needed to develop the product and launch it within one week. Applications are accepted until March 25th, 2020.

EGYPT | Taskty offers sanitization services for companies, factories

Home improvement website Taskty built teams to offer sanitization services for companies and factories alike at cheap prices, following the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Egyptian Ministry of Health. Additionally, Taskty is conducting phone training with the cleaners, technicians and workers that are registered on their website on how to best keep themselves and their customers safe.

EGYPT | estshara launches “Salamet Masr” initiative

Medical consultation platform estshara launched the Salamet Masr initiative to help fight COVID-19, by providing free medical consultations on the coronavirus through its application by consulting a doctor via a voice call or text chat. Moreover, the app spreads awareness and educates the community about the symptoms and methods of preventing the disease. Users can access the free consultations by entering the Promocode “freedoc” in the estshara application, available until March 31, 2020. estshara is a platform that provides online healthcare consultations, aiming to make healthcare services accessible to everyone in the MENA region.

EGYPT | WideBot builds free Arabic-speaking chatbots for businesses

Arabic chatbot company WideBot is offering three months of bot building for free on their platform, so that businesses can completely shift their communication with other brands, employees and customers online. Using the Promocode “BeSafe” allows interested businesses and startups to set up their chatbots, and thus, reduce face-to-face interactions. Widebot is the first Arabic-focused bot-builder platform, which does not require coding and uses AI to maximize conversions and increase loyalty.

EGYPT | TakeStep offers free sessions, launches COVID-19 symptom-checker with Al-Tibbi

Egyptian healthcare startup TakeStep now offers startups and their families free psychiatric sessions in order to help them cope with the psychological impact of the COVID-19 spread worldwide. Psychologists are coining the term “corona phobia” to describe how people are affected by the panic and fear that comes along with the virus-spread. This could include anxiety, depression, as well as severe fear of germs. Additionally, TakeStep partnered with Al-Tibbi to launch a free symptom-checker for the coronavirus, in which website visitors can enter the symptoms they feel, and be diagnosed either positive or negative for COVID-19.

EGYPT | Brainy Squad launches free online consultations for businesses

Creative agency Brainy Squad launched free online consultation sessions to support businesses facing economic consequences of the spread of COVID-19. These sessions provide expertise to help businesses adopt the best digital transformation tactics to ensure continuity and growth under the current conditions. Brainy Squad is a creative one-stop-shop for businesses’ digital and creative needs.

EGYPT | Breadfast waives delivery fees, adds more products for customers’ convenience

Online native grocery application Breadfast added more commodities to its offering at their customers’ convenience, in support of the ''stay at home'' safety measures. These products include fruits, vegetables, groceries, hand sanitizers and face masks. Additionally, the company applied special safety standards at all stages of production, packaging, and delivery, while customers can leave a note to have their order left at the door. Breadfast also waived all delivery fees until the end of the month in support of customers’ circumstances during the current times. Breadfast is an online grocery application that produces fresh bakeries using products like eggs and flour also produced by Breadfast, in addition to providing other groceries delivered daily to their customers’ doorstep.