Want to Run a Hot New Brand? Here Are the 9 Youngest Franchises on the Franchise 500

May 4, 2020 4 min read

Nine companies in the 2020 Franchise 500 have shown that being a rookie to the game doesn’t mean you can’t play in the big leagues. With only a few years of franchising experience under their belts, these companies went up against the more than 1,100 other franchisors that applied — including many that have been franchising for decades — and managed to claim a spot in our annual ranking.

Scroll down to see which brands are making their mark on the industry.

Conserva Irrigation

Franchise 500 Rank: 296

296 Founded: 2012

2012 Franchising since: 2017

2017 Initial investment: $81,800 to $102,250

Conserva Irrigation is the newest brand under parent company Outdoor Living Brands, which also franchises Archadeck and Outdoor Lighting Perspectives. Conserva specializes in environmentally conscious lawn irrigation repair, maintenance and upgrades. The company began franchising in 2017 and had more than 80 franchise units open in the U.S. as of last July.

Board & Brush Creative Studio

Franchise 500 Rank: 381

381 Founded: 2015

2015 Franchising since: 2017

2017 Initial investment: $62,289 to $89,406

Five years ago, Julie Selby took her neighborhood wine and craft night to a whole new level with the founding of Board & Brush. Franchising since 2017, Board & Brush Creative Studio had already grown to 231 U.S. franchises by mid-2019. Franchises offer DIY workshops where friends and family can create custom wood signs while sipping wine.

Lendio

Franchise 500 Rank: 272

272 Founded: 2011

2011 Franchising since: 2016

2016 Initial investment: $30,150 to $117,100

Lendio is a small-business-loan marketplace founded by Brock Blake and Trent Miskin in 2011. The company began franchising five years later, and despite its youth, this is Lendio’s third consecutive year ranking in the Franchise 500. Franchisees help entrepreneurs complete a single application that is submitted to more than 75 lenders to get the right loan for their needs.

SmartStyle

Franchise 500 Rank: 325

Founded: 1996

Franchising since: 2016

Initial investment: $149,430 to $305,200

SmartStyle is a full-service hair salon brand with more than 500 locations inside of Walmarts across the U.S. and Canada. The business was founded in 1996, but franchises did not become available until 20 years later. Parent company Regis Corporation also franchises Supercuts, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters and Roosters Men’s Grooming Centers.

My Eyelab

Franchise 500 Rank: 343

343 Founded: 2006

2006 Franchising since: 2016

2016 Initial investment: $407,477 to $585,543

My Eyelab’s 60-plus locations offer eye exams and eyewear sales, with more than 2,000 frames for men, women and children to choose from. The retailer utilizes telehealth technology to provide quick and affordable eye care services to customers and reduce costs and inefficiencies for franchisees.

The Camp Transformation Center

Franchise 500 Rank: 387

387 Founded: 2010

2010 Franchising since: 2016

2016 Initial investment: $167,000 to $326,500

In 2010, bodybuilders and personal trainers Dr. Saman Bakhtiar and Alejandra Font made it their mission to reinvent the personal training and gym experience into one that was goal- and group-oriented. On this principle, they founded The Camp Transformation Center, a gym specializing in group bootcamps, community support and educated nutritional guidance. They began franchising in 2016.

Motto Mortgage

Franchise 500 Rank: 395

395 Founded: 2016

2016 Franchising since: 2016

2016 Initial investment: $47,800 to $68,100

Motto Mortgage is a mortgage brokerage franchise that was founded in 2016 under its parent company — and real estate industry giant — RE/MAX. Motto Mortgage franchises can be added onto existing real estate businesses to create a “one-stop shop” experience for home buyers and refinancers. Motto’s franchisees have already closed more than $1 billion in loan volume.

Take 5 Oil Change

Franchise 500 Rank: 426

426 Founded: 1984

1984 Franchising since: 2016

2016 Initial investment: $637,004 to $850,488

Take 5 Oil Change has been providing quick oil changes since 1984, but just began franchising in 2016 after being acquired by Driven Brands, franchisor of Meineke, Maaco and Carstar. Each location offers a drive-thr- style oil change service, allowing customers to remain inside their vehicle while Take 5’s staff handle the rest.

Deka Lash

Franchise 500 Rank: 470

470 Founded: 2013

2013 Franchising since: 2016

2016 Initial investment: $179,251 to $426,491

Inspired to make eyelash extension services accessible to a wider range of beauty consumers, Jennifer Blair and her husband, Mike, founded Deka Lash in 2013, and then began franchising in 2016. Franchisees offer lash services through a membership program, and sell related beauty products, at more than 80 locations across the U.S.