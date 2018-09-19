Lendio Franchising
Small business financing
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
10235 South Jordan Gateway, #410
South Jordan, UT 84095
CEO
Brock Blake
Initial Investment ⓘ
$38,600 - $111,700
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$55,000 - $65,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$21,450 - $35,100
Ongoing Royalty Fee
to $4K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Lendio Franchising has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
20 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing