For one reason or another, small businesses often need funding. However, it can be a challenge to source funds from banks or other financial institutions. Lendio was formed to fill this gap by saving small businesses, one loan at a time.

By using Lendio, business owners usually have access to dozens of lenders and assistance in picking the best one for their company.

Lendio was founded in 2011 by Brock Blake and Trent Miskin and began franchising in 2016. Since then, it has grown to over 60 franchises located throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Lendio Franchise

Providing support and loans to small firms is a necessity for other businesses. As a Lendio franchisee, you could play your part in fueling the American dream. Lendio has made a big impact, helping small businesses gain more than $10 billion in funding from lenders worldwide. It has facilitated more than 300,000 loans. Lendio is about helping small business enterprises achieve loans, and they are built on speed, trust, and finding the best loan options.

If you want to reach big goals with your business, opening a Lendio franchise may be the right decision for you. They would offer you the chance to join one of America’s largest small business loan businesses.

You might also help small business owners get a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP loan) application through Lendio. PPP loans generally require no collateral and the small business loan status and requirements don't apply to them. Many franchisees find this helpful, as Lendio is not a lender but a loan marketplace, matching loan applicants with lenders. Since interactions happen online, they don't usually require a physical storefront.

Lendio is a trusted and award-winning company. A large number of small business owners are not able to get funds from banks, so Lendio franchisees play an important role in helping loan small businessowners.

What Might Make Lendio Franchise a Good Choice?

To be a part of the Lendio team, you should be financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You’ll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. These ongoing fees will include advertising fees, royalty fees, and potential renewal fees. It may be a good idea to reach out to a financial advisor or attorney to ensure that you have the necessary financial stability to open and operate a Lendio franchise.

In addition to the capital requirement, you'll want to have a passion for building a business, sales, networking, and business management skills.

You should also understand the Lendio mission and the Franchise Disclosure Document.

How Do You Open a Lendio Franchise?

Lendio offers an opportunity to operate a well-known franchise that's revolutionizing small business lending. However, you should check for availability in the U.S. location you're interested in, as there may be some territories that are unavailable.

To start off, review the qualifications and submit your application. During the process, you'll usually be able to attend the Lendio franchise webinar. This should give you the chance to take a deep dive to learn more about the model, the application process, and how you could own this business lending franchise.

The Lendio team generally shares key information and the steps to take. Typically, they hold an evaluation of the opportunity with the franchise recruitment director. Franchisees usually undergo a final review and approval, as well. Finally, after a bit of training, you can launch your Lendio franchise.