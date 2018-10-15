Motto Mortgage
Mortgage brokerages
Founded
2016
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
5075 S. Syracuse St., #1200
Denver, CO 80237
CEO
Adam Contos
Parent Company
RE/MAX
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$47,300 - $67,300
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $26,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
to $4.5K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$300/mo.
Motto Mortgage offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
Varies
Classroom Training:
20 hours