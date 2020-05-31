H.E. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi And Mamadou Touré To Headline Entrepreneur Middle East Live Webinar On The #UbuntuLoveChallenge

May 31, 2020 3 min read

Entrepreneur Middle East invites you to join a conversation on the #UbuntuLoveChallenge being held on Thursday June 4, 2020 at 2pm (UAE) featuring the initiative’s founders, H.E. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Vice President, International Publishers Association, and Mamadou Touré, founder, Africa 2.0 Foundation.

Moderated by Entrepreneur Middle East Editor in Chief Aby Sam Thomas, the live and interactive discussion entitled “#UbuntuLoveChallenge: Humanity In The Face Of Hardship” is being staged under the banner of Entrepreneur Middle East Live, a new webinar series developed by Entrepreneur Middle East in partnership with du.

The #UbuntuLoveChallenge is a global movement that looks into managing life under the coronavirus pandemic and after it, which will not only require scientists, medics, policy-makers, but also require the unprecedented contribution of society at large.

Amid this crisis, people all over the world have to surrender freedoms and then, in restricted circumstances, find imaginative ways to extend care and provide support to their communities. Al Qasimi and Touré point out that it is remarkable that people in completely different parts of the world are facing the same threat and restrictions, and are developing their own solutions to serving their communities. Yet there is no platform to explore this world in action and compare each other’s solutions.

They argue that this is an essential moment to connect, peer to peer, in a celebration of popular and personal contribution. Sharing and comparing international best practice at this granular level is not only important during the immediate crisis, but also after it has lifted, when economies around the world will have to face its destructive effects. Citizens and communities are already aware that life will not return to normal quickly, and that they will continue to face new challenges and restrictions.

Drawing on the African popular philosophy of Ubuntu, "I am because of you," the #UbuntuLoveChallenge platform is a digital home for universal love. Changemakers and experts around the world will fill the online hub with projects, initiatives and knowledge of love and hope, and it will serve as a powerful totem of humanity in the face of hardship.

Learn more about the #UbuntuLoveChallenge by being part of this discussion on Thursday June 4, 2020 at 2pm. There are only a limited amount of spots available for this webinar, so register today!

