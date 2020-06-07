Get the Most Out of Instagram With This $35 Online Training

June 7, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

One billion people use every month, 63 percent of whom log in at least once per day. Those are huge numbers that should catch the attention of any marketing professional or entrepreneur. Better yet, 200 million Instagram users visit at least one business profile daily. If you run a business or are in charge of branding for your company, Instagram offers enormous opportunity. You just need to know how to take advantage of it.

In The 2020 Ultimate Instagram Influencer & Marketing Bundle, you'll learn the Instagram tips and techniques you need to build a massive, engaged following on Instagram.

These six courses are led by digital media experts and offer up 16 hours of training material. You'll learn how to grow an account from zero to 10,000 followers by using step-by-step, proven strategies, and then you'll delve into influencer and celebrity growth secrets that can push your account even higher. You'll learn how to use Instagram's SEO algorithm and rank in the Explore tab to attract more organic traffic, and how to use hashtags to increase your posts' life expectancy and ranking.

Additionally, you'll delve into how to build strong, trustworthy relationships with followers and how to turn them into loyal customers. You don't need to be huge on Instagram to start earning money from it; there's even a course on how to earn extra income with as little as 10,000 followers.

If you want to take your Instagram marketing strategy to new heights, you need to put in the work. The 2020 Ultimate Instagram Influencer & Marketing Bundle is a great start and it's on sale now for just $34.99.