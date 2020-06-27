The Executive Selection: Dolce&Gabbana

June 27, 2020 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The One for Men Eau de Parfum Intense by Dolce & Gabbana is a seamless fusion of opposites. Concocted by perfumer Jean-Christophe Herault, it is a scent of extremes, opening up with accents of golden neroli essence, fused with cypress and cardamom, as well as musky cashmere, tinged with calming clary sage and benzoin at its heart.

Along with notes of deep black leather, patchouli, and labdanum, this is an intense, warm, and spicy scent that simply deserves a spot in your collection.

Related: The Executive Selection: Arte Profumi