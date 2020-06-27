Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Dolce&Gabbana

The One for Men Eau de Parfum Intense by Dolce & Gabbana is a seamless fusion of opposites.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Dolce&Gabbana
Image credit: Dolce&Gabbana
The One For Men Eau de Parfum

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The One for Men Eau de Parfum Intense by Dolce & Gabbana is a seamless fusion of opposites. Concocted by perfumer Jean-Christophe Herault, it is a scent of extremes, opening up with accents of golden neroli essence, fused with cypress and cardamom, as well as musky cashmere, tinged with calming clary sage and benzoin at its heart.

Along with notes of deep black leather, patchouli, and labdanum, this is an intense, warm, and spicy scent that simply deserves a spot in your collection. 

Related: The Executive Selection: Arte Profumi

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Lifestyle

10 Movies Dealing With Racial Injustice That All Entrepreneurs Can Learn From

Lifestyle

Painful Lessons for Getting an Investment Deal on 'Shark Tank'

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Arte Profumi