iPhone 12 to Be the Cheapest Killer Apple Model Till Date

August 23, 2020 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As Apple's Fall event approaches closer, the rumours about the iPhone 12 series are back. The tipsters had leaked that iPhone 12 Pro will have a 120Hz display and iOS 14 beta. And the latest information states that the model will come with ProMotion display.

A lot are concerned that the refreshing rate of 120Hz display might drain the battery faster, but it is being said that Apple is working on improving battery life. This killer upgrade makes it a prominent model to fight against Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, OnePlus 8 Pro that comes with 120Hz Display and Asus ROG Phone 3 that comes with 140Hz display.

Image Credit: Apple

Frame Rate and Display:

Twitter user @abjornx also observed an option to limit the frame rate to 60Hz on his iPhone 11 Pro after updating his iPhone to iOS 14 Beta 5. This possibly hints that we could see a 120Hz display on this year's iPhone 12 Pro models. Tech enthusiast and concept designer @BenGeskin five months ago had also noticed the same thing.

Image Credit: Twitter/ iAppleTimes

Cheapest Apple Model till Date:

To compete with other premium smartphone players, Apple is planning to launch one of the iPhone 12 models at the cheapest rates. As per reports, iPhone 12 prices start at Rs 49,999. If this happens iPhone 12 will cost cheaper than its predecessor iPhone 11 and OnePlus 8.

With the trade restrictions going in China, Apple is now planning to even start

the production of the iPhone 12 in India. As per the latest media reports, Wistron, the Taiwanese manufacturer of the brand, has begun the hiring process and the product will start at the Narasapura plant, Kolar district near Bangalore.

As per the plan, the manufacturing company at Kolar will be hiring 10,000 employees for the job and the company has already hired 2000 locals for the job. Wistron plans to invest over 2,900 crores in India, which will generate domestic employment in the country.

The company is required to follow the Karnataka Industrial Policy which states 70 percent of the jobs should be given to locals. The phones are expected to hit the market by mid-2021.

iPhone 11 is already being manufactured in the country and soon they will be starting the production of iPhone SE in India as well. This move comes as there is a delay in production due to the pandemic.

Two-Stage Launch:

Considering the present crisis, the phone will be launched in two stages. "Last year's iPhone 11 shipped in September, but this year, the supply of the new product will be a few weeks later than that," confirmed Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri.

Twitter user @LeaksApplePro took to Twitter and said that the event will be recorded at Apple Park and Phil Schiller will take part in the keynote. At the event Apple will launch the iPhone 12 models, one ARM-powered Mac, new iPads, a lackluster upgrade to the Apple Watch

Image Credit: Twitter/@LeaksApplePro

About iPhone 12 Models and Features:

The upcoming iPhone 12 series will include four different models: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhones will also come with LiDAR scanner, which is already available in iPad Pro. If the models indeed are a pack of these power leaks it will be one of the best premium smartphones in the market that will be a step ahead of its predecessor in terms of looks, features, processor, speed, camera, power, making it quite a contender in the market.

The new iPhones would have a smaller notch, curved edges and will have a new design as well. And as for the camera design, the leaker has shared a design.

Also Read:

iPhone 12 to Be Made in India

iPhone 12 Looks Phenomenal in the New Video

iPhone 12 Leaks: A Powerhorse That Will Leave You Excited

iPhone 12 Leaks: It's Everything We Have Been Waiting For

iPhone 12 Leaks: Bad News for Apple Consumers

New MacBook Comes With Surprise Upgrade and Maybe the Cheapest Apple Laptop