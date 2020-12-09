Webinar Invite: Reimagining A Landmark

December 9, 2020 1 min read

In this Entrepreneur Middle East Live webinar set to be staged on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 12pm (UAE), key stakeholders in the #ReviveTheSpiritOfMosul initiative will come together to talk about its latest undertaking to rebuild and reconstruct the historic Al-Nouri Complex in Mosul, Iraq.

This discussion will look into how this UNESCO project, which is supported by the government of Iraq and funded by the UAE, is inviting architects and designers from around the globe to reimagine this historic landmark, and what its results will mean for not just the Middle East region, but the world as a whole.

Join this enterprising discussion by registering for it here.

