Business Connect

Webinar Invite: Reimagining A Landmark

In this Entrepreneur Middle East Live webinar set to be staged on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 12pm (UAE), key stakeholders in the #ReviveTheSpiritOfMosul initiative will come together to talk about its latest undertaking to rebuild and reconstruct the historic Al-Nouri Complex in Mosul, Iraq.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Webinar Invite: Reimagining A Landmark
Image credit: UNESCO

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In this Entrepreneur Middle East Live webinar set to be staged on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 12pm (UAE), key stakeholders in the #ReviveTheSpiritOfMosul initiative will come together to talk about its latest undertaking to rebuild and reconstruct the historic Al-Nouri Complex in Mosul, Iraq.

This discussion will look into how this UNESCO project, which is supported by the government of Iraq and funded by the UAE, is inviting architects and designers from around the globe to reimagine this historic landmark, and what its results will mean for not just the Middle East region, but the world as a whole.

Join this enterprising discussion by registering for it here

Related: Open Call: Architects And Engineers Invited To Participate In UNESCO Competition To Reconstruct And Rehabilitate The Al-Nouri Complex In Mosul, Iraq

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Design

Access Millions of Commercial-Friendly Design Assets in One Place for Your Business

Design

Challenge Accepted: UNESCO Launches An International Competition To Rebuild A Global Icon In Iraq

Design

Get More Than 3 Million Design Assets for Just $50