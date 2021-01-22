Google

Google Is Threatening to Block Search in Australia if Law Passes

Lawmakers in Australia want to force Google, Facebook, and others to pay for news that appears in search results and on their platforms.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google Is Threatening to Block Search in Australia if Law Passes
Image credit: Pixabay via ValueWalk

Free Book Preview: Ultimate Guide to Google Ads

Get a glimpse of how Google’s marketing resources and strategies can help you grow your business’s digital reach.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Value Walk

Lawmakers in Australia want to force GoogleFacebook, and others to pay for news that appears in search results and on their platforms. Now Google has threatened to block Search in Australia if the bill passes.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Melanie Silva, managing director for Google in Australia, told a Senate committee hearing today that the company would block Search in the country if the proposed media bargaining code becomes law. Experts told the Herald that the threat is real as Google probably worries that the law could create a precedent for the rest of the globe.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said they wouldn’t respond to threats from companies. Meanwhile, news outlets argued with claims that their content didn’t add value to Google and other online platforms.

Google isn’t the only big tech company that has threatened Australian lawmakers. Facebook Australia Managing Director Will Easton said they would remove news articles from the social network’s main app if the Australian Parliament passes the media code.

Related: Facebook and Google Allegedly Cut a Deal That Reduced Ad Competition

Not empty threats

The media code would force online platforms to pay media firms for news content. It comes after Australia’s competition watchdog spent 12 months reviewing Google’s and Facebook’s business models. The bill was introduced last month in the House of Representatives. It’s part of global governments’ attempts to reduce the power of tech monopolies.

Hannah Marshall of Marque Lawyers told the Sydney Morning Herald that as the code is currently written, it leaves tech firms without any choice. She said it requires Google and Facebook to “pay for the right to supply audience to the news publishers.”

“That makes no legal or commercial sense,” she added.

Why Google Search would have to leave Australia

She explained that if Google can’t separate news from other content it links in its Search results, it will have to pull the plug on the entire service in Australia. Labor’s communications spokesperson Michelle Rowland also expressed concerns about Google leaving Australia.

She said Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher must “explain why they can’t find a way to support the media without also disrupting the millions of Australians who use Google Search and Facebook every month.”

Silva told senators that Google’s ultimatum was a “worst-case scenario” and a “reality” rather than a threat.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Google

10 US States Accuse Google of Monopoly

Google

YouTube, Google and Gmail services recover after suffering global crash

Google

Google Pay wants to become the best app to control your money