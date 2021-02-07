Free Food and Awesome Deals for Your Last-Minute Big Game Party

February 7, 2021 2 min read

Whether you are watching the matchup between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes alone or with a few close football fanatics, the truth is you can never have enough grub. Check out these sweet deals curated by USA Today:

Taco Bell: Their new $5 "Build Your Own Cravings Box" is available on the Taco Bell app for rewards members.

Del Taco: Free regular-sized Chips & Guac with a Fiesta Pack purchase today.

Firehouse Subs: Get 10% off any half catering platter.

Jack in the Box: Tomorrow on "Super Jack'D Monday" get two for $6 Tiny Tacos on UberEats with a no delivery fee on orders of $20 or more.

Smashburger: Get the Pulled Pork Tailgater Burger for $5 today.

Related: How Taco Bell Is Becoming the World's Most Innovative Franchise

McDonald’s: Free delivery on McDelivery on Uber Eats on orders $20 or more.

Moe's: Free delivery on orders $10 or more through the Moe's app or Moes.com.

Little Caesars: Free Crazy Bread with any online or app pizza purchase, use promo code FREECB.

Related: Check Out the Hottest Food Franchises in America

Pizza Hut: Try their new Detroit-Style Pizza for $10.99.

Dunkin': Dunkin' has a February freebie for members of its DD rewards program — get a free medium hot coffee with any purchase at participating locations nationwide.