Free Food and Awesome Deals for Your Last-Minute Big Game Party

Today's game will be different in many respects, but that doesn't mean you can't continue the rich tradition of stuffing your face!
Image credit: MediaNews Group/Orange County Register | Getty Images

2 min read

Whether you are watching the matchup between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes alone or with a few close football fanatics, the truth is you can never have enough grub. Check out these sweet deals curated by USA Today:

Taco Bell: Their new $5 "Build Your Own Cravings Box" is available on the Taco Bell app for rewards members.

Del Taco: Free regular-sized Chips & Guac with a Fiesta Pack purchase today.

Firehouse Subs: Get 10% off any half catering platter. 

Jack in the BoxTomorrow on "Super Jack'D Monday" get two for $6 Tiny Tacos on UberEats with a no delivery fee on orders of $20 or more. 

Smashburger: Get the Pulled Pork Tailgater Burger for $5 today. 

McDonald’s: Free delivery on McDelivery on Uber Eats on orders $20 or more. 

Moe's: Free delivery on orders $10 or more through the Moe's app or Moes.com.

Little Caesars: Free Crazy Bread with any online or app pizza purchase, use promo code FREECB.

Pizza HutTry their new Detroit-Style Pizza for $10.99. 

Dunkin': Dunkin' has a February freebie for members of its DD rewards program — get a free medium hot coffee with any purchase at participating locations nationwide.

 

