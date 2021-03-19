Technology

Time To Train: Honor Watch ES

The watch offers an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 70%, a highly responsive touchscreen, and a side button, which makes it easy to navigate.
Time To Train: Honor Watch ES
Image credit: Honor
Honor Watch ES

The new and improved Honor Watch ES Watch ES boasts a large 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a diverse library of watch faces. The watch offers an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 70%, a highly responsive touchscreen, and a side button, which makes it easy to navigate.

Clocking in at 326 PPI pixel density with 16.7 million colors, the HD display is easy to read and automatically adjusts its brightness depending on ambient light levels. The wearable is sized for daily wear measuring 10.77mm thick, 30mm wide, and weighing in at just 21g.

Its slim and lightweight design, along with the silicon strap and the curved edges, comes in three vibrant color options: Meteorite Black, Coral Pink, and Icelandic White. With 12 animated workout courses as well as 95 workout modes, wearing Honor Watch ES is like having a personal trainer on your wrist.

