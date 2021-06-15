News and Trends

MacKenzie Scott, Formerly Bezos, Donates Another $2.7 Billion: 'Generosity Is Generative'

Scott shared that she had donated the money to over 286 organizations on behalf of herself and husband, Dan Jewett.
Image credit: Michael Kovac | Stringer | Getty Images

News Writer
3 min read

Following a very public divorce and $38.3 billion settlement from billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019, MacKenzie Scott became the world’s richest woman in September 2020, with an estimated net worth of more than $60 billion at the time.

Scott has been known for her charitable initiatives and donations totaling over $6 billion to select nonprofits after signing Bill Gates and Warren Buffett’s The Giving Pledge, which encourages the wealthiest in the world to commit to donating a vast majority of their wealth throughout their lifetimes.

A whopping $410 million of that amount was donated to historically black colleges in December 2020 alone. And it looks like her number of charitable donations just increased by another astounding $2.7 billion.

Related: MacKenzie Bezos Just Pledged to Give Away Half Her $37 Billion Fortune During Her Lifetime

Announced through a Medium post, Scott shared that she had donated an astounding amount of money to over 286 organizations on behalf of herself and new husband Dan Jewett.

“Because community-centered service is such a powerful catalyst and multiplier, [Dan and I] spent the first quarter of 2021 identifying and evaluating equity-oriented non-profit teams working in areas that have been neglected,” Scott penned. “The result was $2,739,000,000 in gifts to 286 high-impact organizations in categories and communities that have been historically underfunded and overlooked.”

Scott cited supporting organizations that fight against “discrimination against ethnic and religious minorities” as well as “2- and 4-year institutions successfully educating students who come from communities that have been chronically underserved,” with an overall emphasis on “disproportionate wealth” and supporting women.

Related: These Are The Ten Richest Women In The World In 2021

“These are people who have spent years successfully advancing humanitarian aims, often without knowing whether there will be any money in their bank accounts in two months,” Scott wrote of the organizations that she and Jewett to support. “We believe that teams with experience on the front lines of challenges will know best how to put the money to good use, we encouraged them to spend it however they choose.”

Some of the organizations that received donations include the Save the Music Foundation, United States Artists, The Freedom Fund and Girls First Fund.

“Generosity is generative,” Scott said. “Sharing makes more.”

Scott is currently the third richest woman in the world with an estimated net worth of $59.8 billion.

Related: These Are The Americans Who Donated The Most In 2020

