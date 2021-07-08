Dubai Chamber And Google Team Up To Boost The Digital Reach Of UAE-Based SMEs

July 8, 2021 3 min read

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Google have come together to create Business Online Presence, a digital platform aimed towards helping UAE businesses optimize their online reach and visibility in order to gain new customers.

The Business Online Presence platform has been set up as a virtual dashboard that can be accessed by members of the Dubai Chamber, enabling users to create online profiles of their respective businesses across single or multiple locations on Google Search as well as Google Maps. Other features include business timings, office locations, and contact details, while information on specific offers or discounts as well as seasonal promotions can also be added.

In addition, this digital solution offers a scoring system to gauge a particular business’ online readiness and reputation management. Registered businesses will be able to avail the Maharat Min Google training program that helps in acquiring the digital skills required to grow online. SMEs can also use the dashboard to better communicate with consumers with the help of online brand reviews, gain information about store visits, as well as keep track of operational challenges.

H.E. Hamad Buamim, President and CEO, Dubai Chamber. Source: Dubai Chamber

Launched during a webinar jointly hosted by the Dubai Chamber and Google, the platform is a byproduct of a long-standing partnership between both entities, which has already enabled over 100,000 businesses to improve their digital presence. This digital solution also falls under the "Grow Stronger with Google" initiative to ensure quicker economic recovery in the MENA region with the help of programs and grants.

“The platform is designed around the needs of local businesses and helps them easily reach new categories of customers who are actively seeking out specific services and products,” said H.E. Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber. He also added that this program is yet another step towards growing Dubai’s digital economy to be competitive enough for the global scale.

Lino Cattaruzzi, Managing Director, Google MENA. Source: Google MENA

“The pandemic has truly exposed the critical role digital tools can play in a business’ ability to navigate through challenging times- with a particular impact in certain sectors like retail and tourism,” said Lino Cattaruzzi, Google MENA’s Managing Director. “For this reason, we are very happy to continue our collaboration with the Dubai Chamber which has started in 2018, and together offer a tangible solution that helps SMEs across the country grow their online presence and learn digital skills to successfully scale their businesses and reach more customers.”

