8 Free Food Deals for National Taco Day

Today is National Taco Day. Here's where to get your free fix.

By

Today is National Taco Day. (Why it doesn't fall on a Tuesday we do not understand.) Questionable timing aside, many franchises are helping hungry Americans get their fix with free food today, as outlined in this USA Today breakdown:

Bloomberg | Getty Images

Taco Bell: Get a free Crunchy Taco Monday by placing a $1 minimum order via their app.

7-Eleven: 7Rewards loyalty members can get 10 mini tacos for $1 at participating locations.

Del Taco: Free Stuffed Quesadilla Taco with any purchase.

Long John Silver's: Free taco with the purchase of a combo meal.

Chipotle: Free chips and guac after joining the rewards program.

Moe's Southwest Grill: Free queso for joining their rewards program.

Taco Del Mar: Buy one taco, get one free on online orders Monday with a code posted on their Facebook page

 

 

 

 

 

