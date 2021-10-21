Time For A Reset: Musings On Entrepreneurship

Life's challenges are sometimes a way for us to reset, and part of that reset is a moment of nothingness that sets in our minds, turning off the creative thought process, kind of like a computer.

Life’s challenges are sometimes a way for us to reset, and part of that reset is a moment of nothingness that sets in our minds, turning off the creative thought process, kind of like a computer. This happens to just about all photographers, film directors, writers, and creatives.

When this happens, I escape to the desert, the mountains, or the oceans. I sit there and do nothing, but look and smile, and it allows me to recharge or reboot. I also make it a point to enjoy the work of others in my field during this period. This part helps me feel like I’m part of a circle or a group of people who love doing what I do, and I love seeing what they see.

So, when things get really tough and I begin to draw a blank, doing both of the aforementioned things helps me get back on track and refocus- indeed, it makes me realize that whatever I am going through is simply not the end of the road for me. In fact, it’s only just a reset.

Ihsan Eid Salhia (perhaps better known as The Guy, aka TG) is the founder and CEO of TG Media Productions LLC. Follow him on Instagram @TGFROMDUBAI

