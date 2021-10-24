UAE Telco Provider Du Announces New Partnership With Local Retail Brand, Aswaaq

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

UAE telco provider du, which falls under the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has partnered with local retail brand aswaaq to implement a software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) solution at the enterprise's key sites in the country.

This partnership, which was announced at this year's GITEX Technology Week, will see aswaaq enjoying a number of benefits, including reduced operating costs, increased bandwidth availability, dynamic multi-path traffic optimization, application-based prioritization of traffic, and secure connectivity.

aswaaq will also avail centralized management from du that will simplify information technology (IT) operations, enable software-defined branch management, and ensure quick and easy deployment, with the ultimate goal of providing customers with improved user experiences.

Commenting on the partnership, Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO, EITC, said, in a statement, "In the telecommunications space, expanding solutions portfolios and equipping enterprises with the services they require to meet expanding business requirements hinges on effective technology-led partnerships. As such, we are delighted to be working alongside aswaaq to provide a cutting-edge solution that redefines virtual WAN capabilities, and empowers our partner to leverage vast cloud-based capabilities."

"du has always prided itself on ensuring enterprises overcome any resistance to change when implementing new technologies," Al Hassawi added. "And with the rollout of this latest solution in due course, those we serve will immediately capitalize on a series of benefits, following an easy implementation process.”

Affan Al Khoori, Deputy CEO, aswaaq, added, "For aswaaq, realising our objectives of being benchmarked as a world-class retailer and building a profitable, competitive, and sustainable business requires integration with next-generation technology capabilities. Therefore, we are thrilled that our collaboration with du has been made official at GITEX 2021. du’s managed SD-WAN solution will bolster our operations substantially, and we look forward to the coming years backed by new and invaluable capabilities.”

