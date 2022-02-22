Female Hygiene Startup Sirona Acquires IMPOWER in an All-cash Deal

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Femtech startup, Sirona, has announced its foray into the women safety segment. The company has acquired the women's safety brand - IMPOWER from Donna FMCG Pvt. Ltd. in an all-cash deal for an undisclosed amount. IMPOWER is known for its online best-selling range of pepper sprays.

Unsplash

Commenting on the announcement, Deep Bajaj, co-Founder and CEO, Sirona said, “At the core of Sirona, lies a deep passion to talk about unaddressed feminine hygiene issues that women face & solve them with our unique products. With International Women’s Day around the corner, we thought of moving beyond the tokenism of putting out a post and instead of picking another neglected area - women safety and offering solutions there. In IMPOWER, we saw a brand that shared our philosophy and was as committed to driving on-ground impact. We look forward to having IMPOWER on board! "

This expansion in its product portfolio, around International Women’s Day, with IMPOWER’s pepper spray strengthens Sirona’s commitment to empowering women and makes it one of the only few brands solving both unaddressed feminine hygiene and women's safety issues, the startup said in a statement. Post its recent fundraise of INR 100 crore from the Good Glamm Group, the company is bullish on strategic acquisitions and scaling growth to hit the 500 crore revenue mark within the next 3 years.

Talking about the acquisition, founders of IMPOWER, Akshay Dua & Tanisha Pant said, “With IMPOWER, we want to make every woman feel safe and have the freedom to step out without worry. Sirona has made great strides in the feminine hygiene category. Deep and his team has made lives simpler for women with their innovative products - the majority of which are habit-changing products but have been adopted at a mass scale, we need similar adoption for IMPOWER and hence the alliance. We believe Sirona hygiene is the perfect place for IMPOWER to fulfill its mission!”

Sirona offers many products like PeeBuddy, which is a ‘stand and pee’ device for women to pee in dirty toilets, Herbal Feminine Pain Relief Patches, Anti Chafing Rash Cream for rashes in intimate areas, Period Stain Remover, Oxo-biodegradable Sanitary & Tampon Disposal Bags, and Sirona Menstrual Cup range.