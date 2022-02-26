Clickbait: Logitech Signature M650 Wireless Mouse

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Logitech Signature M650 Wireless Mouse is designed to upgrade any workstation and improve the overall work experience with features such as SmartWheel scrolling, nearly silent clicks, and a contoured, comfortable design for your hands.

Whether working on a document or browsing through a website, the Signature M650's SmartWheel helps to deliver precision and speed.

The Signature M650 and the larger Signature M650 L also feature SilentTouch technology, reducing click noise by 90%, compared to the Logitech M185 Mouse. With two sizes (and a left-handed option), a soft thumb area, and a rubber side grip, the Signature M650’s inclusive design allows you to work comfortably for extended hours, and also gives you the ability to customize the side buttons to your favorite shortcuts with Logitech Options+.

The Signature M650, available in off-white, graphite, and rose, connects in an instant via Bluetooth, and it also gives you peace of mind with a battery that lasts up to two years.

