The Executive Selection: Audemars Piguet

To mark the 50th anniversary of the Royal Oak, luxury Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet is debuting its first Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon in an openworked dial configuration.

Encased in a 41mm diameter, we see the timepiece in all its glory, offering a look on its all-new Calibre 2972 movement, while also exposing all of its intricate inner workings and a skeletonized dial display.

From the flying tourbillon at 6 o’clock and the tiny revolving cage around the balance wall, it’s an impressive piece of art. Add to that the wider polished chamfers on the bezel and caseback, plus the new thinner bracelet that makes the time a lot more comfortable to wear.

If you’re looking for a timepiece that screams luxury, this staple is hitting stores this March- don’t miss out.

