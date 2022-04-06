Twitter user asks his followers for their opinion on his favorite Spider-Man isotype and,besides going viral, he teaches us a great lesson

It's not a secret: Spider-Man arouses passions.

Archive Photos | Stringer | Getty Images

The iconic Marvel Comics character, created by Stan Lee in 1962, is one of the public's favorites and we have seen his story told over and over again in print and on various screens (cinema, television, tablets and cell phones). Each treatment brings with it something new and just as each actor imprints something of his personality on it, the isotype of the spider in the superhero's costume also evolves.

In recent days, a user called The One Above All published a post with eight different isotypes and asked his followers which was their favorite. The images of the spiders correspond to those that can be seen in the most recent Spider-Man tapes: from the film starring Tobey Maguire in 2002, to No Way Home , the most recent film of the character with Tom Holland .

To date, the tweet has more than 64,000 likes and 2,073 comments in which users give their opinion about the spider printed on the suit. Although it is difficult to find a trend in the comments to choose a winner, there are many users who suggest that the vote be expanded beyond the movies.

Others give their opinion without speaking, simply uploading a photograph of their tattoos and some ask that the image of the spider on the back of the suit also be included.

My favorite was always the spider on the back of the Raimi suit, if only because it was such an easy improvement over the “tick” that's somehow still used in the comics today pic.twitter.com/PZUIHEZsmm — Tyrannosaurus Ren (@RenMalone) April 5, 2022

What is evident is that, beyond choosing a winning spider, what users who give their opinion are looking for is to join a collective conversation.

NEVER FORGET THE POWER OF A GOOD CONVERSATION

Although the survey doesn't come to a definitive conclusion, it does serve to remind us how much the followers of a social media profile like to engage in a good conversation. A well-thought-out question can unleash a wave of comments and reactions that will help us better understand our community. The wisdom of Spider-Man's spider tweet is to ask people directly what they think about a topic they're passionate about.

This helps increase engagement and opens the possibility for meaningful conversations between followers that can contribute to the virality of a message.

Elon Musk knows how to do it very well. In many of his posts, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and now the majority shareholder of Twitter, uploads polls to find out the opinion of his followers. They answer him, challenge him, celebrate him and applaud his occurrences.

Social networks are about generating conversations; The One Above All got it and look what he accomplished with his tweet.

If your networks are off, you already know what you have to do: ask.