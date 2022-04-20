Dtec Forum, Powered By Entrepreneur Middle East, Returns On April 26, 2022 To Examine Entrepreneurial Opportunities In The Metaverse

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The latest installment of Dtec Forum, powered by Entrepreneur Middle East, will explore entrepreneurial opportunities presented by the metaverse on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 11.30am to 1.30pm at Dtec Auditorium, Upper Ground Floor, A5 Building, Dubai Digital Park.

Shutterstock

The event is free and open for attendees who register here.

It has been said that the metaverse will redefine how businesses interact with their customers, products, services, as well as each other. Some business leaders still consider it as hype, while others have chosen not to ignore it. This edition of the Dtec Forum, powered by Entrepreneur Middle East, will thus look into what the metaverse is really about in order to give you practical, actionable steps to help your business take advantage of the opportunities this space presents.

Organized by Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), a Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority-owned technology startup center, the event will kick off with a welcome address by the Dtec team.

This will be followed by a keynote address by Ahmed Younis aka Fizo, Head of Creative Shop, Meta MENA, who will offer an overview of the metaverse and the myriad of opportunities it presents for entrepreneurs and businesses. Wassim Merheby, co-founder of UAE-based blockchain provider Verofax, will then take the stage to present how startups can use the power of blockchain to extend their reach directly to end-consumers, and leverage the recent boom of NFTs and metaverse experiences.



Roberto Croci, Managing Director at Microsoft for Startups MEA, Pallavi Dean, founder and Creative Director of Roar, and Asma Shabab, Senior Manager – Innovation, Accenture, will then come together for a panel discussion on how startups should go about seizing the opportunities presented by the metaverse, which will be moderated by Tamara Pupic, Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East.

To be a part of this Dtec Forum on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 11.30am to 1.30pm at Dtec Auditorium, Upper Ground Floor, A5 Building, Dubai Digital Park, please register for it here.

Related: Brace For Impact: It's Time To Usher In The Metaverse