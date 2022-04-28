In Pictures: Young Arab Leaders Hosts Its Annual Ramadan Iftar For 2022 In Collaboration With HR Tech Platform Darwinbox

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article has been built in collaboration with Young Arab Leaders, a not-for-profit organization founded by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, to develop the next generation of leaders in the Arab world through entrepreneurship, education, and employment.

YAL

Held at the Address Fountain Views on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Young Arab Leaders (YAL) and Darwinbox, one of Asia’s fastest growing HR technology platforms, hosted the annual YAL Ramadan Iftar to celebrate the rise of entrepreneurship in the UAE.

The event was held with the presence of H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul, Minister of Entrepreneurship and SMEs, Ministry of Economy, UAE. It was a night of recognition for the YAL Exclusive Members Network, YAL Changemakers, and industry and regional experts, who have extended support to YAL throughout the years.

Chaitanya Peddi, co-founder of Darwinbox, and H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul, Minister of Entrepreneurship and SMEs, Ministry of Economy, UAE. Image courtesy: YAL

Kicking off the event, H.E. Dr. Belhoul delivered a keynote speech on UAE’s development as a global hub for entrepreneurs, as well as the latest insights on the entrepreneurial scene in the country. This was followed by a session featuring H.E. Dr. Belhoul and Chaitanya Peddi, co-founder of Darwinbox, moderated by YAL member and Emaar General Manager Fady El Borno. While H.E. Dr. Belhoul addressed various opportunities, challenges, and changes in the entrepreneurial ecosystem in a post-COVID-19 era, Peddi shared his journey as in building Darwinbox from a cloud-based human resources management software, to hitting unicorn status in January of this year from a US$72 million funding round.

Commenting on the event, Peddi said, “We are proud to continue demonstrating our commitment to the Middle East. One of the things that sets us apart from other HR tech providers is our ability to understand the regional nuances and incorporate them into our product to ‘localize it to the regional context’ without losing the global appeal.” He continues, “A special occasion like the Ramadan Iftar allows us to understand these nuances better while helping us blend into the cultural fabric of the nation. Thank you YAL and the entire YAL community for accepting us wholeheartedly.”

Gathering entrepreneurs and changemakers in the region, the event also provided an opportunity to network and foster new avenues for collaboration.

Related: In Pictures: The Young Arab Leaders Power Lunch At Sharjah's House Of Wisdom