Elevate Your Video Marketing with VidTags

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The world of digital changes all the time. But one development that appears to be here to stay is the value of video marketing. Two-thirds of marketers plan to increase their video spend this year to accommodate the rapidly growing consumer demand. People want to spend less time reading about products and more time watching. However, no one has the time to watch a 20- or 60-minute video.

VidTags

That's where a tool like VidTags steps in. VidTags is an interactive video and audio hosting platform that harnesses the power of AI to make navigating, deep tagging, searching, transcribing, and translating your video and audio content extremely easy. You may have different types of video or audio marketing content siloed around your business, and VidTags makes it an absolute breeze to consolidate and identify the most important parts of that content to surface to consumers.

Additionally, with AI-powered deep tagging, transcribing, searching, and translation technology, VidTags makes it easier to reach a broader audience across platforms, with support for 35 different languages. You can create an interactive, actionable table of contents for your videos or audio, help viewers react or engage with your video in any way you want, and get real-time analytics to understand who is watching your videos, where they are, and how long they're watching for.

VidTags makes it easy to work with your content, letting you connect and import videos from YouTube, Zoom, Facebook, Vimeo, Dropbox, or on your computer right into your dashboard. You can customize marketing video and audio players without any design or coding skills required and embed your VidTags content on your website without writing a line of code.

VidTags has earned 4.9 stars on AppSumo and one verified user writes, "We have been using multiple tools for video hosting, video transcription, and video landing pages. But we found VidTag is a wonderful and incredible tool, it's very powerful for interacting with new leads and prospects. VidTags is all-in-one, good for video hosting, video transcription, and video landing pages. If you want to grow your business through prospecting through videos then VidTags is a must."

Find out why marketers love VidTags. Grab a Deluxe lifetime subscription on sale for just $79 now, a Platinum plan for $169, or an Agency Plan for $269.

Prices subject to change.