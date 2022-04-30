Listen Good: Jabra Elite 7

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jabra has refreshed its lineup of earbuds with the new Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active.

Both models boast advancements with fit, design, and the audio experience. Jabra Elite 7 Pro features the brand’s MultiSensor Voice technology for professional-grade audio, nine hours of non-stop play time with active noise cancellation (which increases to 35 hours with the case), and built-in virtual assistants including Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.

Elite 7 Active keeps you going with the design guaranteed to give you the best fit even when you’re working out. Whatever your lifestyle, there’s an Elite pair of headphones for you.

