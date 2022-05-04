How Success Gyan Is Cracking The 'Success' Code

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

“It all started with a session of Brian Tracy’s that I happened to attend when I was going through a rough patch in my life and I suddenly had a eureka moment. With a subsequent investment in personal growth training by some of the world’s best trainers and strong conviction in the power of lifelong learning, I promised to bring my mentor Brian Tracy to India for my network of friends and family to experience the magic for themselves and that was the beginning of Success Gyan,” said Surendran J, founder and CEO of Success Gyan.

Company handout

In the last 10 years, the educational platform has invited over 75 international trainers, hosted 500-plus live events and more recently hosted 1500-plus online sessions at Success Gyan Academy. “Over the last decade, we have carefully selected trainers and coaches who are the absolute best in their respective fields including personal growth, financial management, career growth & effective entrepreneurship,” the CEO added.

“As an educational platform, we believe in educating, inspiring and empowering individuals to become the best version of themselves through our programs.“

The Success Gyan Academy was launched in March 2020. The platform has brought trainers to India including Nick Vujicic, Jack Canfield, Robert Kiyosaki, T Harv Eker and Brian Tracy and has identified trainers in India like Rajiv Talreja, Siddharth Rajsekar and Puja Puneet. “We have got multiple touch points for the consumer to tune in to our offerings through live webinars, YouTube, Instagram and now all podcasting platforms.”

In the initial days of the pandemic, it faced challenges as the main business was live training events. “We had to cancel all scheduled offline events but were extremely quick to combat this problem with the launch of Success Gyan Academy, where we managed to host 1,500 online training sessions in just two years, which is three times what we did in eight years as live events.”

Talking about the growing opportunity in the space, he said, “I would recommend joining the coaching and training space as there is a huge opportunity. It is extremely rewarding and fulfilling in every way. Edtech is a booming industry but our offering is a bit niche as most edtech platforms focus on conventional institutional education. We focus on lifelong learning and more importantly on life skills in real subjects like finance, relationships, training and coaching, life mastery and more. So we do have global competition but have a unique position in the Indian market where our offerings are tailored to suit our needs and mindset.”

Success Gyan now looks forward to expanding its range of programmes this year by introducing new programmes in the domains of wealth, wellness, fitness, spirituality and digital growth. “We will also be delivering personal growth education in a fresh medium with the newly launched Success Gyan podcast,” he said, adding that the company is bullish about its upcoming event– Super Growth Summit– with Robin Sharma on May 7, 2022.

“Our signature Super Growth Summit will have Robin Sharma. The Super Growth summit will help individuals achieve amazing results in their personal life, business, finances and health. Besides this, audiences will meet our other iconic trainers - Rajiv Talreja – Asia’s leading business coach, Siddharth Rajsekar - India’s leading info-marketing expert, Puja Puneet - Founder and CEO of Life by Design, Dr. Meghana Dikshit - a brain performance expert and founder of De Mantraa and Sawan Kapoor - India’s leading career coach."