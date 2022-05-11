Marrying Ethnic Wear With A Digital Platform

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In 2016, software engineer Rimjhim Hada identified business prospects in authentic, handcrafted and designer ethnic fashion online, as there was a huge demand and not many players. This compelled her to start her own research and develop a venture offering consumers high quality and trendsetting ethnic fashion wear. Aachho’s journey started in 2018 with Hada and her husband Anurag Singh Khangarot. At that time, there were more online marketplaces selling run-of-the-mill kurtis. In the brand’s initial days, Hada saidthat the company focused on building a strong brand connection to help customers feel a sense of belongingness and community with Aachho.

Aachoo Rimjhim Hada, founder, Aachho

“We saw a potential of growing online communities and how women across the world were using social media to connect and collaborate,” Hada commented. Aachho was one of the very first digital-first brands catering to the ethnic wear market. From 2018 to 2022, they have been able to expand their clientele to over 5 lakh customers, delivering to 220+ destinations around the world. Parallel to them, the market also expanded.

Highlighting the changes, Hada said, “In terms of customers, their purchase patterns and behaviours have undergone a drastic change. In its nascent stages, online shopping was more about cheaper prices, but with increased internet penetration and better purchasing power, our target customer is much more conscious about the product quality and overall shopping experience.”

Hada said that the company still finds challenges in terms of marketing, as social and digital media channels for generating traffic are limited. “There is a need to find better and more organic ways to drive traffic to web stores and reduce dependency on paid marketing campaigns,” she adds. As for the future, Hada said that the company is planning to go omnichannel by opening offline stores. Further, they are also planning to introduce new categories of products in the near future.