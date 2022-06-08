Sheraa Opens Registrations For New Six-Week Incubator Program For University Students And Fresh Graduates

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) has opened registrations for a six-week incubator program, Startup Dojo – Summer 2022 Incubator, for university students and fresh graduates across the UAE. The top three teams at the end of the program will be rewarded with cash prizes, with one out of the three grants offering funding of up to AED5000.

Sheraa

Set to run from July 18, 2022 to August 25, 2022, the program will enable participants to transform their entrepreneurial ideas into full-fledged business plans. Through a hybrid setting, young entrepreneurs will get the opportunity to learn from Sheraa's team of innovators, mentors, and experienced entrepreneurs on how to develop and market their business ideas to solve real-world challenges.

This will also involve being tutored in important areas such as team building, market sizing, product development, marketing, business modeling, storytelling and pitching.

Registration is open for students who are currently enrolled in university or have graduated within the past year, and have a tech-driven business solution. Applying teams must have a minimum of two members, and must be willing to commit to the entirety of the six-week hybrid program.

The Startup Dojo – Summer 2022 Incubator will select 12-15 final teams, and the last day for registration is June 15, 2022. For more information, click here.