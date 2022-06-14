Happy Nature Raises INR 6 Crore In Pre-Series A Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Happy Nature, a tech-enabled direct-to-home startup in the healthy farm-fresh dairy and breakfast food category, has raised INR 6 crore in a pre-Series A funding round. The newly raised fund will be utilized to focus on the startup's branding, marketing and customer experience.

"We are at an annualized rate of return (ARR) of INR 18 crore in FY22 and have closed a pre-Series A round of INR 6 crore through a family office and angel investors. With a current customer base of over 40,000 with more than 6,000 daily orders, we are looking forward to take this customer base to more than 1.5 lakh and daily orders to over 15,000, taking the ARR to INR 40 crore in the next 12 months," said Vikas Singh, co-founder, Happy Nature.

Happy Nature was formed with the merging together of Happy Moo and Doozy Farms, with a multi-city operation and a single promise of one brand-one vision. In less than 24 months, revenues have grown by 500 per cent and the brand is getting noticed in the market both by customers and investors, claimed by the startup in a statement.

"The funding will give us the much-required boost to focus on both mass media as well as tactical digital campaigns by creating a differentiated brand identity through lively packaging, interactive social media presence and a strong focus on customer delight," said Sahil Chopra, co-founder, Happy Nature.

The merging of Happy Moo founded by Sahil and Parth with Doozy Farms founded by Vikas and Vishal gave birth to Happy Nature with a vision to serve the purest dairy and breakfast products discerning customers in a convenient and efficient manner.

The Indian dairy market size, reportedly, reached at INR 1.14 lakh crore in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15.4 per cent in the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.