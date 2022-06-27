Beardo Celebrates Masculinity In New Brand Film

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Wanting to celebrate masculinity in all its glory and tell men it's as good as celebrating femininity, Beardo launched their video campaign #HairyMasculinity today with Hrithik Roshan. The objective of the campaign is to bring out the sizzling raw, real and unfiltered avatar of #HairyMasculinity.

Beardo

"I have always loved how Beardo as a brand brought to life the stylish yet rugged, real unfiltered look of the groomed man. Being a Beardo is a state of mind, a lifestyle and the new digital film from Beardo captures this wonderfully," said Hrithik about the brand campaign and his association. The video features Hrithik showing off his latest bearded look, along with a few others who sport different kinds of bearded avatars.

SEE VIDEO: Koffee With Karan Season 7: The Trio Behind Karan Johar's Upcoming Show

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Sujot Malhotra CEO Beardo, said, "Beardo as a brand has been always championing the cause of masculinity. Masculinity is something that needs to be celebrated, as endorsed by the ever-growing popularity of the OG Bearded look. We laud the grit, courage, ambition & charm of #HairyMascuinity."

SEE VIDEO: Sonu Sood On His New App, Future Projects And Fitness

Beardo's has curated product offerings across men's grooming, styling and now lifestyle and fashion categories. Leading influencers and celebrities like Suniel Shetty and Bhuvan Bam have been associated with the brand in the past and Beardo also has Yash and Hrithik Roshan as their brand ambassadors.

READ: Shark Tank India Participants, CEOs And Bollywood Actors Reveal Their Fitness Secrets