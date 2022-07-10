Live Wirelessly with These JBL Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs have to stay focused and in the zone to do their best work. For many, that means listening to music. Whether you're trying to find the right beat to get you into rhythm or you listen to podcasts for inspiration, you need a great pair of headphones to enjoy your audio.

JBL

This summer, you're bound to be on the go frequently. During our Deal Days promotion, you can get the JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for just $65.99 (reg. $149).

Designed for your utmost convenience, the Live Frees deliver JBL Signature Sound with supreme comfort in a set of buds that fit perfectly in your ears. You can block out the noise as much as you want with Active Noise Cancelling, Ambient Aware, and TalkThru modes that give you complete control of how much noise gets through to your ears.

The Live Frees are fast pair enabled so they'll automatically pair to your device as soon as you flip open the case and you can connect to multiple devices with simply a tap on a device's screen or listen through one earbud if you'd prefer. They also offer intuitive touch controls and let you use your choice of voice assistant to control the music, stay connected with colleagues, and more. They're even water- and sweat-proof so you can wear them in any weather conditions or at the gym.

Plus, the Live Frees offer Qi-compatible wireless charging, allowing for up to 21 hours of combined playback with the charging case.

Immerse yourself in your music or podcasts. If you purchase by July 14th, you can get the JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for just $65.99 (reg. $149).

Prices subject to change.