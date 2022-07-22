Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

This Candy Tasting Job Pays Six-Figures — And Is Open To (Almost) Any Age

Candy Funhouse is looking for a new Chief Candy Officer.

By

Candy Funhouse, the largest online candy retailer in North America, is on the hunt for the ideal candidate to fill a position that's the first of its kind: Chief Candy Officer.

The role, which pays a generous $100,000 a year, is open to anyone in North America ages 5 and older.

If it seems too good to be true, it's not. This very real job has very real responsibilities that are literally sweeter than one might expect.

The Chief Candy Officer will serve as the company's head taste-tester, lead a team of "Candyologists," and run candy board meetings.

Related: A Sweet Day in the Life of Dylan Lauren, the Founder of Dylan's Candy Bar

What makes someone the ideal candidate for a job that, while seemingly perfect, has never been done before?

The CEO of Candy Funhouse, Jamal Hejazi, told Entrepreneur that the most crucial requirement for the Chief Candy Officer is a genuine passion for candy.

"This is why we decided to have the position open to anyone 5-plus, the love for candy is bound by no age," Hejazi said. "We are looking for a leader that can contribute to our wildest candy imaginations. Two key attributes that we are looking for are creativity and being bold."

The position, while non-normative, speaks to the larger culture of the brand, which is committed to inspiring and executing the most creative ideas possible, Hejazi says.

Other Candy Funhouse projects in the works are a virtual reality candy store with a Sweet Science candy recommendation system, an original Candy Funhouse candy line, and making its Candy for a Cause fundraiser international.

Related: Sweet Success: How the Co-Founder of Sugarfina Disrupted the Candy Industry

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Leadership

How to Get Your Conscious Mind in the Driver's Seat and Create Control in Your Life

Amy M Chambers

Amy M Chambers

Remote Workers

Turing Helps Entrepreneurs Tap Into the Global Talent Pool for Engineers

Alice Goldstein

Alice Goldstein

Entrepreneurs

How Robots are Creating a 2X More Profitable Pizzeria

StackCommerce

StackCommerce

Read More