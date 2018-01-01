Adam Callinan is a founder at BottleKeeper, the fast-paced and sarcasm-infused solution to the warm beer and broken bottle epidemics that have plagued the world for centuries. Callinan is also a founding partner at Beachwood Ventures, a Los Angeles-based early-stage and non-traditional venture-capital firm at the intersection of technology and entertainment. As an entrepreneur, Callinan has spent over a decade building small businesses in and around technology, medical devices and consumer products, which most recently includes an exit in 2013. Callinan lives in Manhattan Beach with his wife Katie.
Celebrities
How Reality Star Bethenny Frankel Achieved Brand Success
The former star of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' slowly built up a name that she now uses for many products.
Traits
6 Personality Traits That Are Perfect for Entrepreneurship
Although the everyday entrepreneur isn't likely to have brain wiring similar to Elon Musk or Steve Jobs, that doesn't mean that they can't be a successful business owner.
Project Grow
4 Reasons Why a Traditional 40-Page Business Plan Is an Insane Waste of Time
No one will even read your epic novel of a plan in this age of short bursts of information. Create a 10-page pitch deck instead.
Ecommerce
These 7 Tools Run Our 7-Figure Business
Here are the newest bells and whistles to boost your ecommerce numbers and customer support.
Branding
3 Signs That It's Time to Focus More on Your Brand Than Your Product
In the consumer-products industry there is clearly the need for a solid product in order to produce solid sales, but there is a tremendously greater need for a brand once you grow beyond a certain point.
Virtual Assistant
3 Basics to Hire and Train a Virtual Assistant
A VA is great because it's like an employee you're not legally responsible for, but you must ensure this individual knows what he or she is doing.
Relationships
Why You Should Never Accept Business Favors From Personal Friends
Your buddy may be offering just what you need, but don't succumb to temptation when offered a deal.
5 Tips for Effectively Setting Up Facebook Ads
The fact alone that you can target and segment an audience almost down to the color of pants someone wears on a Tuesday is incredibly valuable.
Personal Improvement
5 Things Every Entrepreneur Should Invest In
Most of these concepts will seem fairly straightforward, but the reality is, many entrepreneurs -- particularly first timers -- overlook them.
Ready for Anything
3 Activities You Should Be Segmenting Time for to Boost Productivity
These time sucks can steal hours out of your day that should be spent working or building your business.
Shipping Strategies
How Smaller Product Companies Can Automate Shipping Processes
If you aren't quite shipping high enough volumes to demand use of a third party, you'll need to work at setting up an in-house system.
Starting a Business
You Asked for It: The Details of How I Built a Seven-Figure Business Without Employees
More insights into the growth of my product-based company that can be operated from anywhere in the world with an Internet connection.
Starting a Business
The Basics of How I Built a Seven-Figure Business Without Employees
This three-step process won't land you on the covers of national magazines, but that's not the point.
Ready for Anything
4 Business Meetings You Should Never Take
The busier you get, the less time you have to spend on unproductive meetings because, well, you're busy working on revenue-generating activities.
Networking
3 Reasons Your Follow Up Sucks
Did you meet someone who could potentially boost your business? Don't screw it up with these mistakes.