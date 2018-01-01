Adam Callinan

Adam Callinan

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur and Venture Investor

Adam Callinan is a founder at BottleKeeper, the fast-paced and sarcasm-infused solution to the warm beer and broken bottle epidemics that have plagued the world for centuries. Callinan is also a founding partner at Beachwood Ventures, a Los Angeles-based early-stage and non-traditional venture-capital firm at the intersection of technology and entertainment. As an entrepreneur, Callinan has spent over a decade building small businesses in and around technology, medical devices and consumer products, which most recently includes an exit in 2013. Callinan lives in Manhattan Beach with his wife Katie.

More From Adam Callinan

How Reality Star Bethenny Frankel Achieved Brand Success
Celebrities

How Reality Star Bethenny Frankel Achieved Brand Success

The former star of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' slowly built up a name that she now uses for many products.
4 min read
6 Personality Traits That Are Perfect for Entrepreneurship
Traits

6 Personality Traits That Are Perfect for Entrepreneurship

Although the everyday entrepreneur isn't likely to have brain wiring similar to Elon Musk or Steve Jobs, that doesn't mean that they can't be a successful business owner.
4 min read
4 Reasons Why a Traditional 40-Page Business Plan Is an Insane Waste of Time
Project Grow

4 Reasons Why a Traditional 40-Page Business Plan Is an Insane Waste of Time

No one will even read your epic novel of a plan in this age of short bursts of information. Create a 10-page pitch deck instead.
5 min read
These 7 Tools Run Our 7-Figure Business
Ecommerce

These 7 Tools Run Our 7-Figure Business

Here are the newest bells and whistles to boost your ecommerce numbers and customer support.
5 min read
3 Signs That It's Time to Focus More on Your Brand Than Your Product
Branding

3 Signs That It's Time to Focus More on Your Brand Than Your Product

In the consumer-products industry there is clearly the need for a solid product in order to produce solid sales, but there is a tremendously greater need for a brand once you grow beyond a certain point.
4 min read
3 Basics to Hire and Train a Virtual Assistant
Virtual Assistant

3 Basics to Hire and Train a Virtual Assistant

A VA is great because it's like an employee you're not legally responsible for, but you must ensure this individual knows what he or she is doing.
5 min read
Why You Should Never Accept Business Favors From Personal Friends
Relationships

Why You Should Never Accept Business Favors From Personal Friends

Your buddy may be offering just what you need, but don't succumb to temptation when offered a deal.
4 min read
5 Tips for Effectively Setting Up Facebook Ads
Facebook

5 Tips for Effectively Setting Up Facebook Ads

The fact alone that you can target and segment an audience almost down to the color of pants someone wears on a Tuesday is incredibly valuable.
5 min read
5 Things Every Entrepreneur Should Invest In
Personal Improvement

5 Things Every Entrepreneur Should Invest In

Most of these concepts will seem fairly straightforward, but the reality is, many entrepreneurs -- particularly first timers -- overlook them.
5 min read
3 Activities You Should Be Segmenting Time for to Boost Productivity
Ready for Anything

3 Activities You Should Be Segmenting Time for to Boost Productivity

These time sucks can steal hours out of your day that should be spent working or building your business.
4 min read
How Smaller Product Companies Can Automate Shipping Processes
Shipping Strategies

How Smaller Product Companies Can Automate Shipping Processes

If you aren't quite shipping high enough volumes to demand use of a third party, you'll need to work at setting up an in-house system.
4 min read
You Asked for It: The Details of How I Built a Seven-Figure Business Without Employees
Starting a Business

You Asked for It: The Details of How I Built a Seven-Figure Business Without Employees

More insights into the growth of my product-based company that can be operated from anywhere in the world with an Internet connection.
5 min read
The Basics of How I Built a Seven-Figure Business Without Employees
Starting a Business

The Basics of How I Built a Seven-Figure Business Without Employees

This three-step process won't land you on the covers of national magazines, but that's not the point.
5 min read
4 Business Meetings You Should Never Take
Ready for Anything

4 Business Meetings You Should Never Take

The busier you get, the less time you have to spend on unproductive meetings because, well, you're busy working on revenue-generating activities.
5 min read
3 Reasons Your Follow Up Sucks
Networking

3 Reasons Your Follow Up Sucks

Did you meet someone who could potentially boost your business? Don't screw it up with these mistakes.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.