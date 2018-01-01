David Robson

Sleep Habits
The Do's and Don'ts for Restful Sleep
From eating 'slumber foods' to playing the didgeridoo, a look at the tried and tested ways to get a good night's sleep.
Sleep
Can You Learn in Your Sleep?
Sleep learning used to be a pipe dream. Now neuroscientists say they have found ways to enhance your memory with your eyes closed.
Psychology
The Surprising Downsides of Being Clever
Can a high IQ be a burden rather than a boon?
Psychology
The Hidden Tricks of Powerful Persuasion
Are we always in control of our minds? It's surprisingly easy to plant ideas in peoples' heads without them realizing.
Science
How Your Face Betrays Your Personality and Health
We are more than just a pretty face. The shape, size and even color of our looks can relay hidden secrets about our personalities, health and sexuality.