Dr. David G. Javitch

Dr. David G. Javitch is an organizational psychologist, leadership specialist, and President of Javitch Associates in Newton, Mass. Author of How to Achieve Power in Your Life, Javitch is in demand as a consultant for his skills in assessment, coaching, training and facilitating groups and retreats.

More From Dr. David G. Javitch

How to Get Employees to Generate Great Ideas
Leadership

How to Get Employees to Generate Great Ideas

Seek team members' honest feedback and watch your business thrive.
3 min read
Changing Trends: Rethinking Telecommuting?
Leadership

Changing Trends: Rethinking Telecommuting?

Returning to a "core time" mandate could resolve some of the problems created by flexible schedules and remote employees.
3 min read
Helping Employees Beat the End-of-Summer Blues
Leadership

Helping Employees Beat the End-of-Summer Blues

10 ways to deal with mid-year burnout and revitalize your team
4 min read
7 Steps to Defuse Workplace Tension
Growth Strategies

7 Steps to Defuse Workplace Tension

Don't let unresolved conflict poison your office.
4 min read
How to Survive Employee Performance Appraisals
Leadership

How to Survive Employee Performance Appraisals

They're a necessary evil, so you might as well make them relatively painless.
4 min read
Motivating Gen X, Gen Y Workers
Leadership

Motivating Gen X, Gen Y Workers

A primer on how to get the most out of younger employees
4 min read
Keep Employees Motivated After Downsizing
Growth Strategies

Keep Employees Motivated After Downsizing

What to do when you have fewer employees and the same amount of work
5 min read
Positive Steps for Managing Conflict
Leadership

Positive Steps for Managing Conflict

10 strategies to help minimize the negative impacts of office tension
4 min read
Create a Positive Corporate Culture
Growth Strategies

Create a Positive Corporate Culture

Examine your beliefs, goals and values to create a positive atmosphere in your business.
5 min read
10 Challenges for Your New Year
Growth Strategies

10 Challenges for Your New Year

How to make 2010 a successful year for you and your employees.
5 min read
10 Qualities of Superior Leaders
Growth Strategies

10 Qualities of Superior Leaders

Do you have these essential leadership qualities?
6 min read
Look Before You Leap at Change
Growth Strategies

Look Before You Leap at Change

Ask these 8 crucial questions to make sure everyone's on board before you act.
4 min read
5 Employee Motivation Myths Debunked
Growth Strategies

5 Employee Motivation Myths Debunked

Recognition--not money--is the real motivator in a down economy.
5 min read
5 Steps to Deal with Difficult Employees
Growth Strategies

5 Steps to Deal with Difficult Employees

Ignoring a problematic staffer could jeopardize the success of the entire organization.
5 min read
The Layoff and Downsizing Dilemma
Growth Strategies

The Layoff and Downsizing Dilemma

To stay afloat you may need to layoff, furlough or terminate employees.
5 min read
