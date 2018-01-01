Dr. David G. Javitch is an organizational psychologist, leadership specialist, and President of Javitch Associates in Newton, Mass. Author of How to Achieve Power in Your Life, Javitch is in demand as a consultant for his skills in assessment, coaching, training and facilitating groups and retreats.
Leadership
How to Get Employees to Generate Great Ideas
Seek team members' honest feedback and watch your business thrive.
Leadership
Changing Trends: Rethinking Telecommuting?
Returning to a "core time" mandate could resolve some of the problems created by flexible schedules and remote employees.
Leadership
Helping Employees Beat the End-of-Summer Blues
10 ways to deal with mid-year burnout and revitalize your team
Growth Strategies
7 Steps to Defuse Workplace Tension
Don't let unresolved conflict poison your office.
Leadership
How to Survive Employee Performance Appraisals
They're a necessary evil, so you might as well make them relatively painless.
Leadership
Motivating Gen X, Gen Y Workers
A primer on how to get the most out of younger employees
Growth Strategies
Keep Employees Motivated After Downsizing
What to do when you have fewer employees and the same amount of work
Leadership
Positive Steps for Managing Conflict
10 strategies to help minimize the negative impacts of office tension
Growth Strategies
Create a Positive Corporate Culture
Examine your beliefs, goals and values to create a positive atmosphere in your business.
Growth Strategies
10 Challenges for Your New Year
How to make 2010 a successful year for you and your employees.
Growth Strategies
10 Qualities of Superior Leaders
Do you have these essential leadership qualities?
Growth Strategies
Look Before You Leap at Change
Ask these 8 crucial questions to make sure everyone's on board before you act.
Growth Strategies
5 Employee Motivation Myths Debunked
Recognition--not money--is the real motivator in a down economy.
Growth Strategies
5 Steps to Deal with Difficult Employees
Ignoring a problematic staffer could jeopardize the success of the entire organization.
Growth Strategies
The Layoff and Downsizing Dilemma
To stay afloat you may need to layoff, furlough or terminate employees.