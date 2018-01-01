Dr. Saarthak Bakshi

Dr. Saarthak Bakshi

Founder & CEO - International Fertility Centre

Saarthak Bakshi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the International Fertility Centre. He is known for his persona as an engineer, an entrepreneur and a social worker. He soon realized that he has an inborn passion for entrepreneurship and went on to launch a slew of ventures including International Fertility Centre.

 

More From Dr. Saarthak Bakshi

Robotics: A Threat to Manpower?
Robots

Robotics: A Threat to Manpower?

The robots shall also be able to perform surgeries and operations in the health sector and according to several studies, they shall overtake humans with their skill and proficiency
3 min read
5 Traits a Budding Entrepreneur Must Possess
Entrepreneurs

5 Traits a Budding Entrepreneur Must Possess

In this age of competition these qualities are a must in a person who wants growth and a successful venture
3 min read
5 Things You Must Know Before You Start Up
Entrepreneurs

5 Things You Must Know Before You Start Up

It is imperative for the entrepreneur to know that the company and owner are two different entities in the books
3 min read
How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming Entrepreneurship in India
Artificial Intelligence

How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming Entrepreneurship in India

Shift to AI shall definitely be a boon to any entrepreneur as it shall reduce time and efforts and still maintain records accurately and perfectly
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.