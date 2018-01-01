Jennifer Grzeskowiak

Starting a Business
Are These Businesses Still a Good Idea?
These 5 businesses were hot in 2006 and '07. Now? Find out.
Growth Strategies
Winning Management Lessons From the NFL
You can more learn much more than you thought by watching a day of football.
Marketing
From Storeroom to Store Shelves
Use these 9 tips to craft a pitch that will have retailers filling out purchase orders.
Marketing
Character Counts
Marketing with a mascot is a cost-effective way to help consumers remember your brand.
Starting a Business
A Taste of European Trends
Thinking about starting a food-related business? Take a page from Europe's cookbook with these 5 gourmet concepts.
Entrepreneurs
Small, But Spunky
Create an inspiring and functional office when space is limited.
Starting a Business
Founding Presidents
These U.S. presidents didn't just run the country; they founded and operated businesses.
Entrepreneurs
20 Palate- Pleasing Holiday Wines
Looking for the perfect, sippable gift? Wine shops and bars from across the country recommend their favorite holiday wines for less than $20 and $100.
Marketing
In the Market
For food businesses, farmers markets could be the perfect place to find a following for your products.
Starting a Business
Wine Without the Vineyard
With options like custom crush facilities, wine lovers don't have to buy a vineyard or build facilities to bottle their own creations.
Entrepreneurs
Look Stylish This Summer
Don't have time to keep up with seasonal fashion trends? Don't worry; we're here to offer some guidance.