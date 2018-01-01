Jerry Fisher

More From Jerry Fisher

Memory Lane

Memory Lane

Ads infused with nostalgia drive customers your way.
2 min read
Slogan's Heroes

Slogan's Heroes

Create a tag line that stands out from the competition.
2 min read
Borrowing Brilliance

Borrowing Brilliance

A "swipe file" helps you generate good ideas.
2 min read
Seal the Deal

Seal the Deal

What can you say to make prospects say yes?
2 min read
Keep It Simple
Marketing

Keep It Simple

The most effective ad copywriting gets right to the point.
2 min read
Ain't It Clever?

Ain't It Clever?

Spark your marketing genius by reading about what other innovative entrepreneurs are up to.
1 min read
Bright Ideas

Bright Ideas

Spark your marketing genius by reading what other innovative entrepreneurs are up to.
1 min read
Lay it on the Line

Lay it on the Line

If you want your e-mail to get opened, craft a compelling subject line.
2 min read
First Impressions

First Impressions

An intriguing introduction keeps potential customers from skipping your ad.
2 min read
Spread the Word

Spread the Word

Get customers talking, and they'll do your advertising for you.
2 min read
Duck Season

Duck Season

What the AFLAC duck can teach you about getting your message into the minds of prospects
3 min read
Twin Picks

Twin Picks

Dare your audience to compare, and your product is sure to get a lot of attention. Here's how to pull off a great side-by-side comparison ad.
3 min read
Take the Plunge
Marketing

Take the Plunge

Contrary to popular belief, you use "bad news" to create a successful advertisement. Find out how it's done.
3 min read
Funny Business

Funny Business

No ifs, ands or buts: playful visuals, paired with copy promoting your selling points, add up to a standout advertisement.
3 min read
Required Reading

Required Reading

Who says you can't judge a book by its cover? Book jackets can make or break sales--so why not use them to inspire your advertising efforts?
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.