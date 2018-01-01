Jerry Fisher

Memory Lane
Ads infused with nostalgia drive customers your way.
Slogan's Heroes
Create a tag line that stands out from the competition.
Borrowing Brilliance
A "swipe file" helps you generate good ideas.
Seal the Deal
What can you say to make prospects say yes?
Keep It Simple
The most effective ad copywriting gets right to the point.
Ain't It Clever?
Spark your marketing genius by reading about what other innovative entrepreneurs are up to.
Bright Ideas
Lay it on the Line
If you want your e-mail to get opened, craft a compelling subject line.
First Impressions
An intriguing introduction keeps potential customers from skipping your ad.
Spread the Word
Get customers talking, and they'll do your advertising for you.
Duck Season
What the AFLAC duck can teach you about getting your message into the minds of prospects
Twin Picks
Dare your audience to compare, and your product is sure to get a lot of attention. Here's how to pull off a great side-by-side comparison ad.
Take the Plunge
Contrary to popular belief, you use "bad news" to create a successful advertisement. Find out how it's done.
Funny Business
No ifs, ands or buts: playful visuals, paired with copy promoting your selling points, add up to a standout advertisement.
Required Reading
Who says you can't judge a book by its cover? Book jackets can make or break sales--so why not use them to inspire your advertising efforts?