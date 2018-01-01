Jerry Jao is the CEO and co-founder of Retention Science, a leader and innovator in retention marketing. Prior to his founding of two other marketing software companies, he worked at he worked at Morgan Stanley, KPMG Advisory and Clear Channel Communications. He is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley and Yale School of Management.
Personal Branding
One Secret of Successful People I Just Finally Adopted
Improve your image and build confidence by dressing one level up.
Ready for Anything
5 Important Lessons Shark Tank Teaches Us About Negotiation
Show up to learn, know your limit and realize you're pitching yourself -- not just your business.
Project Grow
How I Networked My Way Into The Heart of EchoSign's CEO
One cold email -- with a ton of follow up -- can change your life.
Holiday Shopping
Forget Cyber Monday: Here Are the 2015 Holiday Retail Sales Trends
What's clear is that marketers are wasting time and losing customers during the holidays.
Marketing
3 Steps to Building Your Brand's Unfair Advantage
It takes a lot more than luck to become the next marketing unicorn.
Leadership
3 Lessons on Appreciation for Leaders, Inspired by the Unsung Heroes of Every Tech Company
True leadership means recognizing the teams behind every visionary instead of getting caught up in trying to be one.
Customer Retention
The Top 7 Customer Retention Tips for Today's Data-Driven Marketers
Customer retention is key to a successful business. Learn how.
Customer Retention
Yes, Believe It: Taylor Swift Is a Customer Retention Expert
The pop star proves she knows her customers and fans.
Retail Businesses
The Marriage of Clicks and Bricks
Ecommerce retailers have realized that shoppers find value in being able to see and inspect items in real life.
Management
Balance Fun and Productivity at the Year's End
Fourth quarter is too important for everyone to just let go. Here's how to rally for results while reveling.
Management Lessons Leadership
Why CEOs Need Mentors -- They Accelerate Learning
A young entrepreneur explains the benefits of the advice he received from an seasoned executive at a large company.
Company Culture
Just Sticking Around for the Food? Why Company Culture Matters More Than Perks.
One CEO reports on how fostering a family atmosphere spurs productivity and flexibility among members of his team.
Building a Website
5 Key Principles for a Company's Website Redesign
Even if a business has the best product or service, if its site doesn't communicate its messages quickly, valuable customers will be lost to competitors.
Leadership Qualities
How Jeff Bezos Inspired an Immigrant Teen to Become a CEO
A Taiwanese-American entrepreneur overcomes shyness and language barriers and learns to take risks.
milllennials
What You Don't Know (But Should) About Managing Millennials
Gen Y-ers' appreciation for work-life balance, affinity for team collaboration and passion for helping their colleagues makes them an important asset.