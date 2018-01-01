Jerry Jao

Jerry Jao is the CEO and co-founder of Retention Science, a leader and innovator in retention marketing. Prior to his founding of two other marketing software companies, he worked at he worked at Morgan Stanley, KPMG Advisory and Clear Channel Communications. He is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley and Yale School of Management. 

One Secret of Successful People I Just Finally Adopted
Personal Branding

One Secret of Successful People I Just Finally Adopted

Improve your image and build confidence by dressing one level up.
5 min read
5 Important Lessons Shark Tank Teaches Us About Negotiation
Ready for Anything

5 Important Lessons Shark Tank Teaches Us About Negotiation

Show up to learn, know your limit and realize you're pitching yourself -- not just your business.
6 min read
How I Networked My Way Into The Heart of EchoSign's CEO
Project Grow

How I Networked My Way Into The Heart of EchoSign's CEO

One cold email -- with a ton of follow up -- can change your life.
6 min read
Forget Cyber Monday: Here Are the 2015 Holiday Retail Sales Trends
Holiday Shopping

Forget Cyber Monday: Here Are the 2015 Holiday Retail Sales Trends

What's clear is that marketers are wasting time and losing customers during the holidays.
6 min read
3 Steps to Building Your Brand's Unfair Advantage
Marketing

3 Steps to Building Your Brand's Unfair Advantage

It takes a lot more than luck to become the next marketing unicorn.
5 min read
3 Lessons on Appreciation for Leaders, Inspired by the Unsung Heroes of Every Tech Company
Leadership

3 Lessons on Appreciation for Leaders, Inspired by the Unsung Heroes of Every Tech Company

True leadership means recognizing the teams behind every visionary instead of getting caught up in trying to be one.
6 min read
The Top 7 Customer Retention Tips for Today's Data-Driven Marketers
Customer Retention

The Top 7 Customer Retention Tips for Today's Data-Driven Marketers

Customer retention is key to a successful business. Learn how.
6 min read
Yes, Believe It: Taylor Swift Is a Customer Retention Expert
Customer Retention

Yes, Believe It: Taylor Swift Is a Customer Retention Expert

The pop star proves she knows her customers and fans.
6 min read
The Marriage of Clicks and Bricks
Retail Businesses

The Marriage of Clicks and Bricks

Ecommerce retailers have realized that shoppers find value in being able to see and inspect items in real life.
4 min read
Balance Fun and Productivity at the Year's End
Management

Balance Fun and Productivity at the Year's End

Fourth quarter is too important for everyone to just let go. Here's how to rally for results while reveling.
5 min read
Why CEOs Need Mentors -- They Accelerate Learning
Management Lessons Leadership

Why CEOs Need Mentors -- They Accelerate Learning

A young entrepreneur explains the benefits of the advice he received from an seasoned executive at a large company.
5 min read
Just Sticking Around for the Food? Why Company Culture Matters More Than Perks.
Company Culture

Just Sticking Around for the Food? Why Company Culture Matters More Than Perks.

One CEO reports on how fostering a family atmosphere spurs productivity and flexibility among members of his team.
5 min read
5 Key Principles for a Company's Website Redesign
Building a Website

5 Key Principles for a Company's Website Redesign

Even if a business has the best product or service, if its site doesn't communicate its messages quickly, valuable customers will be lost to competitors.
5 min read
How Jeff Bezos Inspired an Immigrant Teen to Become a CEO
Leadership Qualities

How Jeff Bezos Inspired an Immigrant Teen to Become a CEO

A Taiwanese-American entrepreneur overcomes shyness and language barriers and learns to take risks.
6 min read
What You Don't Know (But Should) About Managing Millennials
milllennials

What You Don't Know (But Should) About Managing Millennials

Gen Y-ers' appreciation for work-life balance, affinity for team collaboration and passion for helping their colleagues makes them an important asset.
4 min read
