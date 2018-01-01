Malachi Thompson

Gratitude
Simply Expressing Gratitude Will Help You Build an Empire
People won't remember what you said but they will always remember how you made them feel.
Mental Health
Why Continual Personal Development is Pivotal to All Business Success
Doing regular mental health checks should be a regular part of your routine. Take the time because it's that important.
Personal Development
4 Mental Skills Used by Every Successful Business Leader
Entrepreneurship is a mental marathon.
Mental Health
Investing in Your Happiness Is the Path to Success
Square peg, round hole. You will fit in somewhere.
Emotional Intelligence
Turn Your Vulnerabilities Into Leadership Strengths in 3 Steps
Your team already knows you're flawed, so you actually gain when you admit you are.
Entrepreneur Mindset
4 Ways to Escape Mental Traps That Sabotage Your Success
You're neither perfect nor fatally flawed, regardless what the voice in your head is telling you.
Work-Life Balance
Be Prepared to Handle Entrepreneurship's Mental Toll
A founder's most precious commodity is focused attention. Anything that disrupts it must be eliminated to avoid exhaustion and ensure success.
Biases
5 Ways to Overcome Unconscious Biases That Negatively Impact Selection for High-Performance Jobs at Your Organization
The big question is, are you, as leader, choosing assessment methods that prohibit any biases you might have from coming into play?
Leadership
This Leadership Asset Is the Key to Building a Team of Peak Performers
Craft masterful language to catalyze the champion qualities within your team.