About Melissa Packham
Melissa founded A Brand Is Not A Logo to help entrepreneurs find clarity in strategy that empowers & sees them grow. With 15+ years experience managing household name brands, her vision is a world where brands are a force for good with thoughtful foundations & meaningful strategy to guide them.
