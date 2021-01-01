About Michael Waterbury
Michael Waterbury is founder and CEO of Goodroot, a community of companies reinventing healthcare one system at a time. After a 20-year career as a health plan executive, he became an entrepreneur on a mission to increase access and affordability to quality healthcare through innovation.
