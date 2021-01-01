About Nikolai Vassev
Mr. Vassev has a strong track record with high-growth tech companies, forming multi-million-dollar partnerships, leading complex data analytics and cybersecurity software projects for various Fortune 500 organizations, as well as for the U.S. and Canadian Governments.
More From Nikolai Vassev
Future of Entrepreneurship
10 Measures That Improve Internal Communication
With so many workforces remote, it's time to fortify and improve channels of communication.
5 Ways Technology Is Powering The Psychedelic Movement
Thousand-year-old treatments are being fueled by future innovations.