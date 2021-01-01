About R. Paulo Delgado
R. Paulo Delgado is a book coach and professional ghostwriter whose clients have included representatives of CNN and the World Trade Center. He has written over 35 books and works directly with literary agents to facilitate book deals for clients where possible.
