Regina Schrambling

Regina Schrambling is a writer in New York City.

More From Regina Schrambling

How Startup Weekend Got Its Start
Project Grow

How Startup Weekend Got Its Start

This crash course for would-be entrepreneurs is hard-core.
8 min read
A New Yorker Finds Success Teaching People to Make Pizza
Starting a Business

A New Yorker Finds Success Teaching People to Make Pizza

Mark Bello perfected the pizza, then built a business teaching pizza-crazed New Yorkers how to do it themselves.
4 min read
Get a Whiff of These Walls
Starting a Business

Get a Whiff of These Walls

Scratch-and-sniff wallpaper is just the beginning for Jon Sherman's fantastically eccentric company, Flavor Paper.
4 min read
A Retail Spin on the Food-Truck Model
Starting a Business

A Retail Spin on the Food-Truck Model

A new fleet of entrepreneurs are creating their own spin on the food-truck model some with seriously cool mobile retail.
14 min read
Restaurants vs Mobile Kitchens
Starting a Business

Restaurants vs Mobile Kitchens

Can mobile kitchens and brick-and-mortar restaurants share a meal?
6 min read
Tweet vs. Tweet

Tweet vs. Tweet

Two authors face off on the merits of microblogging.
2 min read
Why Now is the Time to Open a Restaurant
Starting a Business

Why Now is the Time to Open a Restaurant

Rents are dropping, talented chefs are up for grabs and, most important, smarter diners are looking for value, not glitz.
12 min read
