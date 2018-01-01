Regina Schrambling is a writer in New York City.
Project Grow
How Startup Weekend Got Its Start
This crash course for would-be entrepreneurs is hard-core.
Starting a Business
A New Yorker Finds Success Teaching People to Make Pizza
Mark Bello perfected the pizza, then built a business teaching pizza-crazed New Yorkers how to do it themselves.
Starting a Business
Get a Whiff of These Walls
Scratch-and-sniff wallpaper is just the beginning for Jon Sherman's fantastically eccentric company, Flavor Paper.
Starting a Business
A Retail Spin on the Food-Truck Model
A new fleet of entrepreneurs are creating their own spin on the food-truck model some with seriously cool mobile retail.
Starting a Business
Restaurants vs Mobile Kitchens
Can mobile kitchens and brick-and-mortar restaurants share a meal?
Tweet vs. Tweet
Two authors face off on the merits of microblogging.
Starting a Business
Why Now is the Time to Open a Restaurant
Rents are dropping, talented chefs are up for grabs and, most important, smarter diners are looking for value, not glitz.