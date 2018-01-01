Riva Richmond is a freelance journalist who has covered technology for more than a decade. She focuses on computer security, privacy, social networking and online business and has written for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and other national publications. Previously, Riva was a technology reporter at Dow Jones Newswires and regular contributor to The Journal's "Enterprise" small business column.
The Sleeper Campaign Issue: Net Neutrality
It's a battle between carriers and internet companies with important economic implications. And the presidential candidates see it very differently.
Yelp Co-Founder Jeremy Stoppelman on Innovating and Staying Relevant
The tech entrepreneur talks about starting an internet powerhouse and grabbing the mobile opportunity.
How to Maintain Security When Employees Work Remotely
Tips for preventing data leaks from remote workers' devices.
What 'DDoS' Attacks Are and How to Survive Them
Here's how to fight back when a flood of bogus internet traffic threatens to immobilize your website.
Angel Investor Esther Dyson on the Traits of Rock Star Tech Leaders
An investor in companies such as Flickr and del.icio.us, Dyson shares insights on building a thriving company.
Foursquare's Dennis Crowley on Building a Massive Community
The mobile and social technology trendsetter talks about blazing a path to the top.
How to Make Your Website Hacker-Proof
Consider these tips for keeping your site free of malicious content and protecting your business.
How to Determine If Cyber Insurance Coverage Is Right for You
Cyber crime and website shutdowns pose a serious threat to many businesses. Here's a guide to buying coverage for digital disasters.
How to Dispose of Old Devices Without Losing Data or Harming the Environment
Before you throw away your old computers and smartphones, make sure what's inside them won't harm your business -- or anyone else.
Keeping Passwords Out of the Hands of Hackers
Password thefts at LinkedIn, eHarmony are a cautionary tale for other companies.
How to Make Sure Company Secrets Stay When Employees Move On
Measures you can take to stop proprietary data from leaving with your workers.
Tech Tools for Keeping a Digital Eye on Employees
These apps and services can help you monitor your staff -- and do it legally.
3 Tips for Legally and Ethically Monitoring Employees Online
A look at the benefits and pitfalls of following your workers' digital footprints.
Free Tools for Improving Online Security
From defending your network to protecting your data, free software can provide comprehensive protection for your company's computer systems.
How Not to Be a Spammer When Marketing Your Business
From polishing your reputation to using clean email lists, here are the keys to entering customer inboxes.